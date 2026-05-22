Fabio Quartararo gives verdict on new Yamaha V4 wing

Fabio Quartararo said he had “nothing special” for his Yamaha V4 despite finishing second fastest at Monday’s Catalunya post-race test.

The main item on the Frenchman’s agenda was evaluating a revised front wing that combined elements of Yamaha’s original 2026 design with last year’s older “tri-plane” specification.

Quartararo has reverted to the older wing, from the Inline machine, since the previous Jerez test, after struggling for front-end feeling in the early rounds.

“We tested a front wing and some settings. And that's it. Nothing really special, also some electronics,” said Quartararo.

The latest wing is: “More like the triplane one. So this is why I wanted to test it. But it was really, really similar [on track].”

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Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The 2021 world champion was credited with the Yamaha V4’s best yet result of fifth following post-race penalties in Sunday’s restarted grand prix.

However, he played down the significance of finishing second behind pole qualifier Pedro Acosta (KTM) at the rain-shortened test.

“We’re just trying to improve our feeling with the bike,” Quartararo said.

“Try to have more consistency, because the grip of the track was amazing today. I did my best lap time without pushing like in qualifying and I also did two [1m38s] laps in a row.

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“The run before was the first with the new wings. So when the track has a lot of grip, it's good, but also the top speed is weak. But it is what it is.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Quartararo, ranked 14th through the speed trap at the test, confirmed that a long-awaited V4 engine upgrade is yet to materialise.



“No [new engine]. We used an old engine with a lot of mileage, you can see on the top speed.

"I think I took a big slipstream [for my best speed] today, but in general it was slow.”

Meanwhile, the lunchtime rain didn’t have much impact. “We tested everything we needed to test," he said.

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Quartararo and Yamaha will face the fastest straight of the MotoGP season at Mugello next weekend.

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