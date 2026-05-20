Pecco Bagnaia fears injury after Catalunya MotoGP: “Something isn't right”

After securing Ducati Lenovo’s first grand prix podium of the MotoGP season, Pecco Bagnaia returned to the Barcelona circuit for Monday’s official test.

The Italian had been unsure whether he would ride after suffering dizziness during the final grand prix restart on Sunday.

That followed the heavy Turn 1 collision involving Johann Zarco and Luca Marini earlier in the afternoon.

Bagnaia, Marini assist Zarco after Catalan MotoGP Turn 1 accident. © Gold and Goose

Seen with an ice pack on his left arm in the pits, Bagnaia returned for the final restart, on his spare bike, taking the chequered flag in fifth place.

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That became third after penalties for post-race Ai Ogura and Joan Mir.

“I feel in pain and a bit sick,” Bagnaia said after Sunday's race.

“I started to feel pain and was dizzy when I was starting to brake. So it was a bit strange, my feeling on the bike, I just tried to survive until the last lap.”

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bagnaia: "Something isn't in the right position"

Bagnaia was back on track for the test, completing 23 laps and finishing tenth fastest when rain arrived.

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However, he then revealed concerns over a possible wrist injury.

"I may need to have my wrist checked again when I get home, because I feel like something isn't in the right position,” Bagnaia told Sky Italia.

“So we'll try and see. I'll definitely do a lot of physiotherapy, doing the right things and not overdoing the training because it could get worse.”

Should the 2026 Catalan MotoGP have been restarted? Choices Yes No

Ducati injury woes

Bagnaia is the fourth Ducati rider carrying a possible injury.

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Alex Marquez suffered collarbone and vertebra damage during his huge accident after hitting the back of Pedro Acosta's slowing KTM in the initial race start.

Debris from that incident also hit the hand of eventual winner Fabio di Giannantonio, who missed the Monday test.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Marc Marquez was absent from Catalunya after recent shoulder and foot surgery.

The next event is Ducati’s home Italian MotoGP round at Mugello next weekend.

