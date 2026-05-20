Davide Brivio drops big hint about 2027 MotoGP plans

Davide Brivio strongly hinted that Honda will be his next destination, after confirmation of his Trackhouse MotoGP departure.

Davide Brivio, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Davide Brivio, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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It was officially confirmed at Catalunya that Davide Brivio will leave his position as team principal of Trackhouse at the end of the MotoGP season.

Brivio joined the new satellite Aprilia project at the start of 2024 after returning from Formula 1.

The Italian is yet to formally announce his next destination, but is heavily linked with a senior role at HRC.

Honda RC213V.
Honda RC213V.
© Gold and Goose

Brivio, who oversaw premier-class titles with Valentino Rossi at Yamaha and Joan Mir at Suzuki, all but confirmed the Honda move during an interview with Sky Italia.

"I'll be joining a big company in a role I've never had before: I'll be less involved in the action and more focused on strategy and planning for the business, even beyond MotoGP,” Brivio said.

“It's fascinating to join the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer."

Honda sells more motorcycles globally than any other manufacturer.

Alberto Puig, HRC.
Alberto Puig, HRC.
© Gold and Goose

Meanwhile, Brivio’s comments about “strategy and planning… beyond MotoGP” rule out taking over Alberto Puig’s soon-to-be-available position as HRC team manager.

In the run-up to Catalunya, Puig was announced as moving to a more senior HRC advisory position from 2027, when HRC is expected to confirm an all-new factory team rider line-up of Fabio Quartararo and rookie David Alonso.

Mir, who moved to Honda after Suzuki's MotoGP exit, is tipped to join Gresini Ducati next season.

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Davide Brivio drops big hint about 2027 MotoGP plans
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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