Pecco Bagnaia sets scorching Panigale lap ahead of Italian MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia warmed up for this weekend’s home Italian MotoGP by posting a new personal best lap time during training on a Ducati Panigale V4S at his local Misano circuit.

The Italian, who feared a wrist injury after being caught up in Johann Zarco’s Catalunya accident, took part in the track day alongside fellow MotoGP riders and VR46 Academy members Marco Bezzecchi, Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli, plus Valentino Rossi.

Pecco Bagnaia later revealed his new Panigale best of 1m3 4.70s via a photo showing the time on his dashboard.

Ducati WorldSBK racer Sam Lowes was among those impressed by the time (scroll to final pic below):

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That time is only 3.41s slower than the best MotoGP race lap at last year’s San Marino Grand Prix, set by team-mate Marc Marquez.

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Bagnaia still holds Misano’s official MotoGP pole and race lap records thanks to his 1m 30.031s and 1m 30.877s from the 2024 event.

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Meanwhile, Nicolo Bulega recorded a 1m 31.618s on his WorldSBK-spec Panigale during last year’s Misano Superpole session.

The official WorldSBK race lap record remains a 1m 32.687s set by BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2024.

Bagnaia, promoted to a first grand prix podium of the season by Joan Mir's Catalunya post-race tyre pressure penalty, is currently eighth in the world championship.

Opening practice for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello starts on Friday morning.

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