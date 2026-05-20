Johann Zarco “didn't do anything wrong” in Catalunya MotoGP crash

Pecco Bagnaia doesn’t believe Johann Zarco “did anything wrong” during the frightening Turn 1 MotoGP pile-up at Catalunya.

Starting fifth on the restarted grid, the LCR Honda rider was passed under acceleration by factory Honda duo Joan Mir and Luca Marini.

Zarco then appeared to brake earlier than most of the riders around him.

Indeed, Bagnaia, who started tenth, overtook Zarco around the outside under braking, by which time Marini was directly ahead of the Frenchman.

Moments later, Zarco appeared to be unsettled by the dirty air from Marini’s Honda before clipping the rear of the Italian’s machine and falling onto Bagnaia.

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While Zarco’s leg became trapped in Bagnaia’s Ducati, his sliding bike also collected Marini.

Bagnaia and Marini immediately rushed to assist Zarco in the gravel trap before medical staff arrived.

Zarco was later diagnosed with significant ligament damage and will require surgery.

Bagnaia, Marini call for medical assistance for Zarco, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Something was strange”

“In the second restart, honestly, I expected everyone to be calmer on the braking. But re-watching it, Zarco didn't do anything wrong,” Bagnaia said in the latest Inside Ducati YouTube video.

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“So something was strange on his bike. Because he started to brake [early] but didn't stop the bike, so something happened.

“My impact on the ground was very intense, huge. But as soon as I saw he was attached to my bike, I saw his leg and his pain... It had a big impact on me.”

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Zarco: “I got sucked in"

Zarco was placed under investigation for “actions that create a dangerous situation and/or causing a crash”, although the hearing has been postponed until the rider is available.

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The relative braking point is often a decisive factor when the FIM MotoGP stewards judge responsibility for first-corner incidents.

Meanwhile, Zarco admitted to French outlet L’Equipe that he regretted taking part in the second start after already being struck by debris during the earlier Alex Marquez accident.

“I’m mad at myself for taking that second start,” Zarco said.

“I got sucked in by Marini and couldn't stop in time to avoid him.”

Despite going on to claim third place in the final restart, Bagnaia fears he may have suffered a wrist injury in Sunday's accident.

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