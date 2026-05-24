More asphalt issues for Brazil MotoGP track following additional repair works

The Goiania circuit, host of MotoGP’s Brazilian Grand Prix, will be shut again for further asphalt work following problems during a recent stock car race.

MotoGP’s first visit to Brazil in over two decades was beset by problems with the Ayrton Senna Circuit in Goiania.

Heavy rain led to flooding issues on the opening day of practice, before the sprint was hit with a lengthy delay while a sinkhole on the main straight was repaired.

MotoGP Brazil track damage © Gold and Goose

The grand prix was then shortened just moments before lights out due to asphalt breakage at the Turn 11/12 section of the course.

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An investigation by the circuit found that the sinkhole was caused by damage to an old sewage system as a consequence of heavy rain in the region, while the track break-up was pinned on the asphalt not curing properly.

The circuit was shut for over a month after the grand prix to allow for repairs to be carried out, with a local Porsche Cup event postponed to later in the year as a result.

A stock car race was held at the circuit last week, which was the first event to be held at Goiania since the MotoGP round.

However, further damage to the asphalt materialised, particularly at Turn 5, according to local newspaper O Popular.

The outlet reports that the circuit will be closed again in June for more work to be carried out on the asphalt.

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The state secretary for sports and leisure, Welington Peixoto, told the paper: “The asphalt repair work lasts three days, but it is necessary to allow the asphalt time to cure.

“It was precisely this curing that did not take place correctly and caused the deterioration.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Racing will take place at the circuit before it is closed for work in June, with temporary repairs being carried out to ensure safety for these events.

The problems encountered during the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend drew attention to the FIM’s homologation process and raised questions about its robustness.

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A number of riders also expressed a desire for MotoGP to carry out tests at new circuits to try to expose any potential issues before racing at a new venue.

The Brazilian Grand Prix is due to return to the calendar next season, with a new round in Argentina also set to make its debut.