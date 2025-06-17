Marc Marquez faces “weak area” with Pecco Bagnaia reborn

After dominating the Aragon Grand Prix weekend, Marc Marquez tipped to face his “weak area” in Mugello.

Marc Marquez dominated the field during the Aragon Grand Prix in MotorLand, topping every session held in his journey to a double-win weekend on his home turf.

But, this kind of dominance from Marquez probably won’t happen this weekend, when the championship heads to Mugello for the Italian Grand Prix. The Tuscany circuit is not a happy hunting ground for Marquez, he has only won once in MotoGP back in 2014.

But it’s not only history that worked against him.

Mugello also comes at a timely moment for his team-mate, Francesco Bagnaia, after he found a breakthrough for his persistent front feeling issue at Aragon last week.

Mugello is Marc Marquez’s “weak area”

Neil Hodgson told TNT Sports about Bagnaia: “He’s got a fight on his hands. He has got to start by trying the new aero body.

“They will make a step. Whatever they try, it’s almost like they know it will work, and will help Pecco.

“When I think of Mugello, Pecco is so strong there. Mugello is full of right-handers, full of fast right-hand corners, braking on right-handers. That’s Marc’s weak area.

“Marc will still go into Mugello as the favourite but it’s close.”

“Biggest two weeks for Pecco Bagnaia”

Pecco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez

After finishing a lowly 12th on the Sprint Race, Bagnaia found a breakthrough overnight with a bigger 355 disk brake that he used on Sunday’s Grand Prix, where he finished third, 2.029 seconds after Marc Marquez who won the race.

Confirming the breakthrough at Monday’s test, Bagnaia faces his biggest weekend at Mugello, where he knows every inch of the circuit. He needs to kickstart his season, and shrink the 93 point buffer to championship lead.

“He looked relaxed, he didn’t look like he was riding tight. He used his body more. He has been completely lost but these were positive steps,” Hodgson added.

“When you go to Mugello - he knows every bump in that track - in that first practice session, he’ll know exactly where he’s at.

“These are the biggest two weeks in the season for Bagnaia. I think the championship is gone for him but he needs to be second in the world.”

Chance for Alex Marquez?

It’s not all about Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia though, especially as Alex Marquez is coming in as the closest contender to Marc so far this season.

And just like Bagnaia, the younger Marquez had his chances to close the 32 points gap to his older brother in the standings.

“He is resigned to the fact that Marc is unbeatable on weekends like [Aragon],” Michael Laverty said to TNT Sports.

“Arguably Alex is better than Marc at right-handers and we’re going to a right-hand heavy track.

“Pecco is probably looking forward to that, as well, because of the direction changes. He has always been good there. Last year Alex went over the hilltop and almost wiped everyone out but he’s a different Alex this year.

“I think he’s got an opportunity. If he finishes championship runner-up he’s living the dream anyway. It’s tough that it’s the ceiling. But it’s the reality of where they are.”