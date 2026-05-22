Ezpeleta defends third restart decision at Catalunya MotoGP

MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta has defended the decision to hold a third restart in Sunday’s Catalunya MotoGP.

Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco required medical treatment after separate race-stopping accidents before a shortened 12-lap race - won by Fabio di Giannantonio - was completed.

However, some riders later questioned whether it was the right decision to go ahead with the third start.

Ezpeleta acknowledged that such accidents are “the worst moments of this profession… a friend is hurt.”

Johann Zarco, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“When I saw the first images of Alex, I was very worried,” Marca quotes Ezpeleta as telling the Valencia circuit’s Curva 15 podcast.

“I saw Alex as soon as they took him to the circuit's medical centre, and he was fine, conscious.

“Then the same thing happened with Johann, also just bad luck, being caught in Bagnaia’s bike.”

2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Ezpeleta explained that while the instinct might be to call an end to the day’s racing after such nasty incidents, “if the track is good and the riders are okay, we have to keep racing.

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“Then there's the fact that restarting or not restarting the race could benefit some and penalise others [in the world championship].

“So, if the rules aren't changed, we have to do what the rules allow. And there's no rule that says you can't have three starts.

“I'm willing to study everything, but it shouldn't be done in the heat of the moment

“All factors need to be taken into account."

Alex Marquez will miss the next two rounds after suffering collarbone and back injuries, while Zarco will require surgery for extensive knee ligament damage.

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