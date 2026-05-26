Marc Marquez MotoGP return confirmed after injury issues

Marc Marquez will return to MotoGP action at Mugello this weekend (29–31 May) after missing the last two grands prix.

Marc Marquez’s return was confirmed via social media today (26 May), although he will have to undergo a medical check on Thursday to confirm his eligibility to ride this weekend.

The Spanish rider has been out of action since crashing in the MotoGP Sprint at Le Mans on 8 May. He sustained fractures in his right foot as a result of that and had surgery on the foot soon after. Marquez also underwent surgery to remove a loose screw in his right shoulder that had been causing a nerve issue while he was riding.

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The Ducati Lenovo Team rider was forced to miss the Catalan Grand Prix two weeks ago (15–17 May) as a consequence of the surgeries post-Le Mans, and missed out on the post-race test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, too, where he was unreplaced.

Coming back in Mugello, Marquez ensures there will be two factory Ducatis on the grid for the Bologna brand’s home race. The factory team had its podium drought – which stretched back to Japan last October – ended by Francesco Bagnaia in Catalunya, although he inherited third place after Joan Mir was penalised for breaching front tyre pressure rules, so never got to stand on the podium.

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Bagnaia is also the last rider to win for the Ducati Lenovo Team, that happening at the aforementioned Japanese race last year, although Marquez won two Sprints this year before he was sidelined with injury.

Ducati as a manufacturer, though, heads to Mugello as the most recent winner in MotoGP thanks to the VR46 Racing Team’s Fabio Di Giannantonio who won in Catalunya.

Reigning MotoGP champion Marquez returns this weekend to Mugello having fallen 85 points behind in the championship compared to Marco Bezzecchi, who was classified fourth in Catalunya.