Why HRC can be “optimistic” for Italian MotoGP despite past Mugello deficiencies

Although the Mugello layout is perhaps not the one that suits the Honda RC213V the most, Joan Mir believes HRC can be “a bit optimistic” about the Italian MotoGP weekend.

Mir has finished on the podium twice at Mugello in all classes, taking third place in both the 2018 Moto2 race and the 2021 MotoGP round, the latter with Suzuki, of course. With Honda, though, he’s never finished in the top-10, his only finish at Mugello on the RC213V being an 11th in 2025.

It’s not, then, the most encouraging history for Mir at Mugello, and Honda hasn’t been on the podium at the Italian Grand Prix since 2019 when Marc Marquez finished second behind Danilo Petrucci.

Joan Mir, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

But after finishing second in Catalunya, before a tyre pressure penalty dropped him to 13th, Mir thinks there is reason for optimism in the Honda camp this weekend.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We arrive in Italy with great motivation and confidence,” said Joan Mir.

“Our weekend in Barcelona ended in a strong way and I want to carry that into the Mugello weekend.

“It’s a track which isn’t amongst our strongest, but usually the Honda has some struggles in Barcelona, so I think we can be a bit optimistic.

“Of course we need to put everything together, lap-by-lap, day-by-day and see the situation of the weekend but I am confident in my speed.

“As we saw in several of the past weekends, a strong grid position can make all the difference for us.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marini: “A really special race”

Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Mir's Honda HRC team-mate Luca Marini missed the Italian Grand Prix last year after his Suzuka 8 Hours testing crash, so for the home rider there is even more anticipation for the Mugello race this year than normal.

“Unfortunately last year I was only in Mugello as a spectator, so I am really looking forward to it this year,” he said.

“It’s a really special race for any rider, and as an Italian you enjoy the weekend a lot with the fans – it’s one of those really iconic races on the calendar.

“As Honda, we arrive to Italy in a good way after a strong weekend and a positive Monday test [post-race in Catalunya] so I want to hit the ground running.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Like always, Friday afternoon might be the most important session of the weekend. A lot to do, a lot of potential to show.”