2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: How to watch and full schedule

The seventh round of the 2026 MotoGP season takes place at the Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi leads the championship coming to the Mugello round of the campaign. He led by only one point going into Catalunya two weeks ago after Jorge Martin won in France, but Bezzecchi extended that advantage to 15 points last time out, despite his own struggles, as Martin failed to score in both races.

Martin also crashed in the post-race test in Barcelona, but he is not ruled out of Mugello.

There are set to be several absentees this weekend after a chaotic race in Catalunya. Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco are certain to miss the Italian Grand Prix after their respective Barcelona crashes, and Marc Marquez has not yet been confirmed to return after breaking bones in his foot in France, and also undergoing shoulder surgery.

When is the 2026 Italian MotoGP?

Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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The 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix will take place from Friday 29 May to Sunday 31 May.

Two practice sessions will be held on Friday, followed by FP2 on Saturday, as well as qualifying and the sprint, with the grand prix on Sunday.

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Where is the 2026 Italian MotoGP?

The 2026 Italian Grand Prix for MotoGP will take place at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, and marks MotoGP's first of two visits to Italy in 2026, although the Misano race is designated as the San Marino Grand Prix.

What is the start time for the 2026 Italian MotoGP?

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Friday 29 May:

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FP1 - 9:45am BST/10:45am CET - 10:30am BST/11:30am CET

Practice - 1pm BST/2pm CET - 2pm BST/3pm CET

Saturday 30 May:

FP2 - 9:10am BST/10:10am CET - 9:40am BST/10:40am CET

Q1 - 9:50am BST/10:50 CET - 10:05am BST/11:05 CET

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Q2 - 10:15am BST/11:15am CET - 10:30am BST/11:30am CET

Sprint (12 laps) - 2pm BST/3pm CET

Sunday 31 May:

Warm-up - 8:40am BST/9:40am CET - 8:50am BST/9:50am CET

Race (23 laps) - 1pm BST/2pm CET

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How to watch the 2026 Italian MotoGP

Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season, including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2026 Italian MotoGP in the UK

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Catalan MotoGP.

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A subscription to TNT Sports through HBO Max starts from £27.99 per month, depending on your plans.

Like the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered live by TNT Sports.

UK viewers can watch the sprint on delay at 3pm on Quest, while highlights of the grand prix will be shown on Quest at 10pm.

Crash.net provides live text updates during all MotoGP track sessions, except warm-up.