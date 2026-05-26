Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team gains ex-F1 boss Ross Brawn as "strategic advisor"

Former F1 team boss Ross Brawn has joined the Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team’s board of directors.

Ross Brawn.
Ross Brawn.
© XPB Images
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The Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team has announced the arrival of former Formula 1 team boss Ross Brawn to its board of directors.

Brawn’s addition to the Pramac board of directors comes ahead of the Italian team’s home MotoGP race at Mugello this weekend.

The former Ferrari, Benetton, Brawn GP, and Mercedes team principal will take the role of strategic advisor to Pramac team principal Paolo Campinotti as part of his new position at the Italian outfit, Pramac says.

Ross Brawn with Paolo Campinotti. Credit: Pramac Racing.
Ross Brawn with Paolo Campinotti. Credit: Pramac Racing.

“I am very proud to welcome Ross [Brawn] to Pramac Racing,” said Campinotti.

“Beyond his extraordinary career and achievements in Formula 1, Ross is someone with whom I have shared a friendship and a relationship of great respect for many years. 

“I believe that his vision, knowledge and winning mentality will make a valuable contribution to the continued growth and development of Pramac Racing.”

Ross Brawn with Stefano Domenicali at 2018 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Ross Brawn with Stefano Domenicali at 2018 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Ross Brawn added: "I’m delighted to join the board of Pramac Racing Limited in a non-executive role. 

“Motorsport has always been about people, teamwork and continuous improvement, and I look forward to supporting Paolo [Campinotti] and the team and contributing where my experience may be useful. 

“Pramac has built an impressive organisation with a strong spirit and ambition, and I‘m excited to be part of its future.”

Brawn took several years away from F1 after leaving his role at Mercedes ahead of the 2014 season, before returning to the series as its managing director of motorsport after Liberty Media took over its commercial rights in 2016.

Liberty Media, of course, now also owns the MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group, formerly Dorna Sports, which holds the commercial rights to MotoGP.

Brawn’s arrival at Pramac also comes after former F1 and WRC engineer and Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner led an investment group in buying out the Tech3 KTM team, which recently confirmed its continuation with the Austrian factory in MotoGP beyond 2026.

Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team gains ex-F1 boss Ross Brawn as
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