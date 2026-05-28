Toprak “needs to do a deal” with Fabio Quartararo at Mugello MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu jokes he needs to do a deal with Fabio Quartararo to try and learn some of the Frenchman's Mugello secrets at this weekend’s Italian MotoGP.

Fabio Quartararo, Toprak Razgatlioglu, MotoGP 2026.
Fabio Quartararo, Toprak Razgatlioglu, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose
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Toprak Razgatlioglu joked that he may need to “do a deal” with fellow Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo ahead of this weekend’s Italian MotoGP.

While Razgatlioglu hasn’t raced at Mugello since the Red Bull Rookies Cup twelve years ago, Quartararo won the Italian Grand Prix for Yamaha in 2021 and was runner-up in 2022.

Last season, the Frenchman put the former Inline machine fourth on the grid, using corner speed to counter time lost on MotoGP’s fastest straight.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Italian MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Corner speed will be even more crucial with this year’s underpowered V4 powerplant.

Razgatlioglu closed some of the gap to Quartararo’s corner speed during the recent Catalunya test, although the reigning WorldSBK champion admitted he still slips back into a ‘Superbike style’ during soft-tyre qualifying runs.

“I hope we keep this [improved corner speed] because at Mugello you don't need the hard braking, you just need the corner speed,” Razgatlioglu explained at the test.

“Fabio is always very strong there. I need to follow Fabio immediately in the first session! We need to do a deal with him maybe!”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

One thing sure to be more comfortable for Razgatlioglu this weekend is the grip level, after being shocked by the notoriously slippery Catalunya surface.

“It was the first time in my life I saw a very low grip track with the Michelins,” he said.

“Okay, with the Pirelli tyre [in superbike], Catalunya was very difficult. But I've never seen like this with the Michelin.

“The first session, I was shocked. I came back and said, ‘Do we have a problem with tyres?’ They said everyone is the same.

“I tried to adapt and finally at the test I was riding much better. But too late.”

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race?

Toprak “needs to do a deal” with Fabio Quartararo at Mugello MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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