UK MotoGP fans gain new way to follow select 2026 races

MotoGP will have UK radio coverage for some 2026 races after the series announced a partnership with sports radio network talkSPORT.

The agreement between MotoGP and talkSPORT will see audio coverage of the races broadcast on the talkSPORT 2 radio channel beginning this weekend (29–31 May) at the Italian Grand Prix.

Coverage will not last the whole season, though, with the talkSPORT coverage set to stop after the British Grand Prix on 7–9 August.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Four events are scheduled for the period the talkSPORT deal is due to cover, in addition to the Italian and British races, with Hungary, Czechia, the Netherlands, and Germany all set to take place in between.

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Listeners will be guided through the races by the TNT Sports commentators many UK fans will be familiar with from the TV coverage.

“As part of the wider partnership, the commentary will be brought to you by the TNT Sports team,” a statement from MotoGP announcing the talkSPORT deal reads, “packed full of MotoGP experts and world champions, featuring Suzi Perry, [Gavin] Emmett, Neil Hodgson, Michael Laverty and Sylvain Guintoli.”

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Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Liam Fisher, Head of talkSPORT, said: “We’re delighted to bring the high-octane excitement of MotoGP to the talkSPORT audience for a massive summer of motorsport – complementing our packed summer schedule of sport, with every game of the FIFA World Cup, The Open and so much more."

Scott Young, Executive Vice President for Sports, Content & Production, at WBD Sports, added: "TNT Sports enjoys a great partnership with both talkSPORT and MotoGP and it is fantastic to be able to work together to share our world class MotoGP commentary featuring the best in the business, Suzi Perry, Gav Emmett, Neil Hodgson, Michael Laverty and Sylvain Guintoli to talkSPORT listeners.”

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For MotoGP's head of media rights, Alex Arroyo, the talkSPORT deal is an opportunity to help grow the sport in the UK, whose race has typically been light on attendance compared to other grands prix in recent years.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP © Gold and Goose

"We’re very happy to begin this new partnership with talkSPORT," said Arroyo.

"We’re biased, but we think MotoGP is the most exciting sport there is, so a new way for fans to follow the action – and discover how true that is – is a win-win.

"MotoGP is enjoying a period of real growth and the UK is a key market for us, so we’re excited to welcome every fan, and prospective fan, to enjoy this incredible sport with us on talkSPORT."

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After the British GP, almost half of the MotoGP season is still due to take place, starting with Aragon on 28–30 August. Then there is the San Marino-Austria double-header in September, the Japan-Indonesia back-to-back in October, and the final trio of flyaways at the end of October and early November, before a Portimao-Valencia double finishes the season in late November.