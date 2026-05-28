Cal Crutchlow on MotoGP comeback: “Hardest thing I’ve ever done”

Cal Crutchlow isn’t underestimating the challenge he faces by jumping back into MotoGP competition almost three years after his last race.

The Englishman has been called up by his former LCR Honda team as a surprise replacement for the injured Johann Zarco.

Crutchlow retired from full-time MotoGP competition at the end of 2020, then spent several seasons as a Yamaha test and wildcard/replacement rider.

But he has not ridden a MotoGP bike since his Yamaha deal ended, and the 40-year-old revealed that he initially turned down the comeback chance.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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"It's going to be the hardest thing I've ever done"

“Obviously, unfortunately, Johann had crashed in Barcelona. And we all send him massive best wishes to get well and come back soon,” Cal Crutchlow told MotoGP.com on Thursday.

“The next day, Lucio and the guys from the team were contacting me, saying they wanted me to come back and ride.

“I initially said no, because I haven't been on the bike in a long, long time.

“I went home, and my wife said, did Dako [Dakota Mamola] call you? I said, yeah. And she said, ‘well they called me first’ to basically ask permission!

“She said, ' Why are you not doing it? I also thought about it.

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"There are many reasons not to do it! But now I've said yes. I'm fully committed. I know it's going to be the hardest thing I've ever done in my life, probably.

“To have so long off the bike, and not be up to speed, and then it's Mugello, which is the hardest circuit on the calendar even when you're completely [race] fit.

“I am physically fit, but I'm not motorbike fit. So we will assess everything after each session and see how things are going.

"My aim is just to improve every session. I will be nowhere near the other guys. I know this for a fact.

"I have absolutely no expectations. As long as I can improve myself and my feeling with the bike, then I will be happy."

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Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Crucial to Crutchlow agreeing to race was the opportunity to ride Honda’s latest RC213V during a private Misano test on Wednesday.

“People think these bikes have changed so much. They have, and they haven't. Obviously there's all the different aero, but we were using aero then as well, using devices then.

“So I understand how they work and the feeling is not so different. But the feeling with so long off the bike is always going to be different.

“There is not many new things that I need to learn. maybe a little bit the start procedure for engaging the devices on the start line.

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“But for the rest, the bike is the bike, and I've ridden this circuit before, although seven years ago!

“My biggest concern is to get comfortable on the bike and enjoy riding it.

“When I rode yesterday, the position on the bike, handlebars, all of these things is very, very different from when I last rode and raced.

“So we need to understand that first and foremost.

“But, from my side and from the team side, there's absolutely no pressure.

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“I was not expecting to be here, so I have no expectation to do anything.”

Crutchlow, who secured all three of his MotoGP victories with LCR, said he would not have returned for any other team.

“I wouldn't have done it for anybody else,” he said. “I spent seven years of my life with this team, and I have so many good memories.

“All the mechanics are the same mechanics from when I was there. So when they were calling me and this, that and the other, that's when I said, Why not?

“A fairy tale? I don't know if I'd call it stupidity! But it's good to be back, and we'll see how we go this weekend.”

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Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race? Choices Pedro Acosta (KTM) Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati) Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati) Jorge Martin (Aprilia) Marc Marquez (Ducati) Ai Ogura (Aprilia) Other