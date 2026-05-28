Nicolo Bulega continues to chase 2027 MotoGP seat as manager heads to Mugello

2026 WorldSBK points leader Nicolo Bulega is retaining hopes of landing a MotoGP ride in 2027, with his manager heading to Mugello this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix.

Bulega has won the last 19 WorldSBK races in succession, including each of the 15 run so far in 2026, and leads the riders’ standings by 95 points over his factory Ducati teammate Iker Lecuona.

But a MotoGP promotion for 2027 is in the balance for the Italian, who has nothing signed yet for next season.

Talks are ongoing, though, for the Italian to get his desired move.

“We are just continuing to talk,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com of his 2027 negotiations ahead of the Aragon Round this weekend (29–31 May).

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“I think my manager now is at Mugello for this weekend, so I hope to have some more news after this weekend in Mugello.”

The Aragon Round is arguably held at one of Bulega’s best tracks: MotorLand. He won there last year to end Toprak Razgatlioglu’s 13-race winning run and was on pole in his rookie season before a bike problem meant he couldn’t start Race 1.

The Italian heads there this year following a Misano test that saw him top both days and try some changes on the Ducati Panigale V4 R that he was unable to assess during the washed out preseason.

“We did a test in Misano with the Superbike, so I think we found something that I like,” Bulega said.

“I’m curious to try [it] here in Aragon. It’s a track that I like, last year I won two races and I did also the pole position, so it’s a track that I like and I hope to be fast also this weekend.”

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He added: “We tried something different on the setting side because during this winter we never had a chance to play a little bit with the bike because this winter we did not make any test for the weather, always rain.

“So, it was like a preseason test, we tried a lot of different setups and at the end we found a solution that I think also here I can appreciate it.”