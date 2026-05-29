Official: Aprilia gains Monster Energy as MotoGP title sponsor

Aprilia has announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Monster Energy for it to become its MotoGP title sponsor.

Since becoming a full factory team entrant in 2022, having previously run its MotoGP effort in conjunction with Gresini Racing, Aprilia hasn’t had a title partner.

However, as reported by Crash last week, and now confirmed by Aprilia on Friday at the Italian Grand Prix, that will now change after a new deal was struck with Monster Energy.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The partnership will see the energy drinks giant’s logo feature prominently on the factory team RS-GPs from this weekend’s Mugello round, and will become its official title partner from the 2027 season.

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Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said: “We are extremely happy to announce this partnership with a global company like Monster Energy, who will be alongside us in 2026 as main sponsor and who will take on the role of title sponsor in 2027.

“This agreement represents a milestone for Aprilia Racing and the crowning moment of our path of success. For this reason, we are particularly proud of this collaboration, which will contribute to further reinforcing the ambition of our project. I would like to thank

“Monster Energy for the trust they have placed in us, and we will do everything we can to ensure

that it pays off as we begin this new chapter together.”

Mitch Covington, SVP Sports Marketing, Monster Energy, added: “Partnering with Aprilia Racing marks an exciting step forward for Monster Energy in MotoGP.

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“The team has established itself as one of the most competitive and progressive forces in the championship, and we are looking forward to being part of that journey as it continues to evolve.

“MotoGP represents the pinnacle of two- wheel racing, and it remains a key platform for Monster Energy to connect with fans globally.

“Together with Aprilia Racing, we are committed to elevating that connection and contributing to the continued growth and momentum of the sport.”

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin has Red Bull as a personal sponsor, but that branding has disappeared from his Aprilia gear.

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Monster is currently the factory Yamaha’s title sponsor, though there have been rumours for some time of this ending in 2027 with the departure of Fabio Quartararo to Honda.