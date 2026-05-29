Official: Aprilia gains Monster Energy as MotoGP title sponsor

Aprilia has announced a multi-year partnership with Monster Energy as its title sponsor

Monster Energy, Aprilia Racing, MotoGP
Monster Energy, Aprilia Racing, MotoGP
© Aprilia Racing
Add as a preferred source

Aprilia has announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Monster Energy for it to become its MotoGP title sponsor.

Since becoming a full factory team entrant in 2022, having previously run its MotoGP effort in conjunction with Gresini Racing, Aprilia hasn’t had a title partner.

However, as reported by Crash last week, and now confirmed by Aprilia on Friday at the Italian Grand Prix, that will now change after a new deal was struck with Monster Energy.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The partnership will see the energy drinks giant’s logo feature prominently on the factory team RS-GPs from this weekend’s Mugello round, and will become its official title partner from the 2027 season.

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said: “We are extremely happy to announce this partnership with a global company like Monster Energy, who will be alongside us in 2026 as main sponsor and who will take on the role of title sponsor in 2027.

“This agreement represents a milestone for Aprilia Racing and the crowning moment of our path of success. For this reason, we are particularly proud of this collaboration, which will contribute to further reinforcing the ambition of our project. I would like to thank

“Monster Energy for the trust they have placed in us, and we will do everything we can to ensure

that it pays off as we begin this new chapter together.”

Mitch Covington, SVP Sports Marketing, Monster Energy, added: “Partnering with Aprilia Racing marks an exciting step forward for Monster Energy in MotoGP.

“The team has established itself as one of the most competitive and progressive forces in the championship, and we are looking forward to being part of that journey as it continues to evolve.

“MotoGP represents the pinnacle of two- wheel racing, and it remains a key platform for Monster Energy to connect with fans globally.

“Together with Aprilia Racing, we are committed to elevating that connection and contributing to the continued growth and momentum of the sport.”

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin has Red Bull as a personal sponsor, but that branding has disappeared from his Aprilia gear.

Monster is currently the factory Yamaha’s title sponsor, though there have been rumours for some time of this ending in 2027 with the departure of Fabio Quartararo to Honda.

In this article

Official: Aprilia gains Monster Energy as MotoGP title sponsor
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

MotoGP Feature
Bitter Catalunya MotoGP round a worrying sign for Aprilia’s title hopes
18/05/26
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin apologises to Aprilia after angry Catalunya MotoGP pit reaction
17/05/26
Jorge Martin, Raul Fernandez clash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi keeps MotoGP title lead despite “tough” Catalunya Sprint
16/05/26
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
“I still need to understand the Aprilia”: Jorge Martin explains Catalunya sprint crash
16/05/26
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin thought of fatal crash in Catalunya MotoGP fall, critical of track safety
15/05/26
Jorge Martin, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “ready to suffer” in Catalunya, despite “unreal” Le Mans MotoGP
14/05/26
Jorge Martin, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox