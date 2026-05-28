“Never discount” Marc Marquez from MotoGP title: “Now he will be even fitter”

Jorge Martin believes Marc Marquez will become even stronger after surgery and remains a major MotoGP title threat.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, MotoGP 2026.
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose
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Jorge Martin has reiterated that nobody should discount Marc Marquez from this year’s MotoGP title fight ahead of the reigning champion’s return at Mugello.

Marc Marquez missed the recent Catalunya round while recovering from shoulder surgery, which involved removing two damaged screws compressing the radial nerve in his right arm.

The reigning MotoGP champion is 85 points behind Martin’s Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, but Martin warned that he’ll soon be fitter than before.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“We can never discount Marc. I think now he will be even fitter than he was in the first few races,” Jorge Martin told MotoGP.com. “And it's always good to have the best riders in the world here racing. I hope we can enjoy a great battle.”

Martin suffered his worst weekend of the season in Catalunya, failing to score a point due to incidents in both races, then undergoing hospital checks after a big accident in the Monday test.

“I'm feeling better,” Martin said. “For sure, I'm not 100%, but I'm improving every day.

“Tomorrow will be a good test to understand my condition and where we have to work. on my physical side. But I'm used to it, I'm normally injured. It's just a small ligaments injury.”

Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin clash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin clash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The Spaniard’s 2025 injuries meant he missed Mugello last season.

“First time here with Aprilia, so I'm really looking forward to understanding how the bike can perform and how can I perform,” he said.,

“The last two times here I was on the podium, so I feel confident that we can at least in the fight.

“We need to be clever in terms of setup because we changed the bike for Barcelona, so I think we have to go back. But overall, we are confident.”

Martin starts the weekend 15-points behind Bezzecchi.

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race?

“Never discount” Marc Marquez from MotoGP title: “Now he will be even fitter”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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