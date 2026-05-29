2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 of 22.
Fabio di Giannantonio kicks off his home 2026 Italian MotoGP on top of the FP1 timesheets at a damp Mugello.
Slick tyres were used throughout the 45-minutes, but damp patches were still visible after overnight rain.
Catalunya winner di Giannantonio moved to the top by 0.369s over Aprilia’s Jorge Martin in the closing stages as some riders tried a new medium rear tyre in the closing stages.
Fermin Aldeguer was the highest-ranked rider to remain on used rubber.
Defending Mugello winner Marc Marquez was 14th in his first session since shoulder surgery.
Factory Ducati team-mate and triple Mugello winner Pecco Bagnaia toppled over in the Turn 1 gravel in the final minutes.
Cal Crutchlow completed his first MotoGP track session since 2023 with a best lap time 3.7s from the top and 1.8s from Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is returning this weekend after undergoing surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm. Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.
However, younger brother Alex and LCR’s Johann Zarco are both missing due to injuries sustained last time at Catalunya.
Cal Crutchlow returns
Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is replacing Marquez at Gresini, with Cal Crutchlow making a surprise return to MotoGP and LCR in place of Zarco.
The Englishman won three grands prix for LCR during his full-time career. His most recent MotoGP start was as a Yamaha wildcard at Motegi in 2023.
The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder at Mugello in 2023 Mugello, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro the following year.
2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|1'46.242s
|15/17
|352k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.369s
|14/15
|358k
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.438s
|17/17
|356k
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.452s
|15/17
|356k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.502s
|15/17
|352k
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.552s
|14/16
|360k
|7
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.674s
|5/11
|350k
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.729s
|6/13
|355k
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.830s
|17/17
|352k
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.996s
|11/15
|352k
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.004s
|10/15
|355k
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.035s
|15/17
|359k
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.150s
|13/17
|356k
|14
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.173s
|11/17
|360k
|15
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.177s
|10/13
|352k
|16
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+1.180s
|13/15
|347k
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.206s
|10/13
|362k
|18
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.278s
|5/16
|359k
|19
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.308s
|4/10
|347k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.501s
|8/12
|354k
|21
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.823s
|5/17
|355k
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+3.671s
|16/16
|350k
* Rookie
Official Mugello MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 44.169s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)