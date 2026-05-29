2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2026 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 of 22.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Fabio di Giannantonio kicks off his home 2026 Italian MotoGP on top of the FP1 timesheets at a damp Mugello.

Slick tyres were used throughout the 45-minutes, but damp patches were still visible after overnight rain.

Catalunya winner di Giannantonio moved to the top by 0.369s over Aprilia’s Jorge Martin in the closing stages as some riders tried a new medium rear tyre in the closing stages.

Fermin Aldeguer was the highest-ranked rider to remain on used rubber.

Defending Mugello winner Marc Marquez was 14th in his first session since shoulder surgery.

Factory Ducati team-mate and triple Mugello winner Pecco Bagnaia toppled over in the Turn 1 gravel in the final minutes.

Cal Crutchlow completed his first MotoGP track session since 2023 with a best lap time 3.7s from the top and 1.8s from Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is returning this weekend after undergoing surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm. Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

However, younger brother Alex and LCR’s Johann Zarco are both missing due to injuries sustained last time at Catalunya.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Cal Crutchlow returns

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is replacing Marquez at Gresini, with Cal Crutchlow making a surprise return to MotoGP and LCR in place of Zarco.

The Englishman won three grands prix for LCR during his full-time career. His most recent MotoGP start was as a Yamaha wildcard at Motegi in 2023.

The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder at Mugello in 2023 Mugello, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro the following year.

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)1'46.242s15/17352k
2Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.369s14/15358k
3Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.438s17/17356k
4Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.452s15/17356k
5Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.502s15/17352k
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.552s14/16360k
7Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.674s5/11350k
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.729s6/13355k
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.830s17/17352k
10Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.996s11/15352k
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.004s10/15355k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.035s15/17359k
13Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.150s13/17356k
14Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.173s11/17360k
15Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.177s10/13352k
16Michele PirroITABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+1.180s13/15347k
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.206s10/13362k
18Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.278s5/16359k
19Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.308s4/10347k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.501s8/12354k
21Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.823s5/17355k
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+3.671s16/16350k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 44.169s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race?

In this article

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez cleared to start Italian MotoGP weekend
21h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “proceeding with caution” ahead of Mugello MotoGP return
27/05/26
Marc Marquez, 2026 French MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez MotoGP return confirmed after injury issues
26/05/26
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Entry list fuels talk of a Marc Marquez return for Mugello MotoGP
25/05/26
Marc Marquez, 2026 French MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
2026 Official Catalunya MotoGP Test - Results (Final)
18/05/26
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Catalunya: 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after penalties
17/05/26
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox