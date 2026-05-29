2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Friday Practice Results

Fabio di Giannantonio kicks off his home 2026 Italian MotoGP on top of the FP1 timesheets at a damp Mugello.

Slick tyres were used throughout the 45-minutes, but damp patches were still visible after overnight rain.

Catalunya winner di Giannantonio moved to the top by 0.369s over Aprilia’s Jorge Martin in the closing stages as some riders tried a new medium rear tyre in the closing stages.

Fermin Aldeguer was the highest-ranked rider to remain on used rubber.

Defending Mugello winner Marc Marquez was 14th in his first session since shoulder surgery.

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Factory Ducati team-mate and triple Mugello winner Pecco Bagnaia toppled over in the Turn 1 gravel in the final minutes.

Cal Crutchlow completed his first MotoGP track session since 2023 with a best lap time 3.7s from the top and 1.8s from Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is returning this weekend after undergoing surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm. Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

However, younger brother Alex and LCR’s Johann Zarco are both missing due to injuries sustained last time at Catalunya.

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Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Cal Crutchlow returns

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is replacing Marquez at Gresini, with Cal Crutchlow making a surprise return to MotoGP and LCR in place of Zarco.

The Englishman won three grands prix for LCR during his full-time career. His most recent MotoGP start was as a Yamaha wildcard at Motegi in 2023.

The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder at Mugello in 2023 Mugello, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro the following year.

2026 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 1'46.242s 15/17 352k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.369s 14/15 358k 3 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.438s 17/17 356k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.452s 15/17 356k 5 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.502s 15/17 352k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.552s 14/16 360k 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.674s 5/11 350k 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.729s 6/13 355k 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.830s 17/17 352k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.996s 11/15 352k 11 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.004s 10/15 355k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.035s 15/17 359k 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.150s 13/17 356k 14 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.173s 11/17 360k 15 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.177s 10/13 352k 16 Michele Pirro ITA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +1.180s 13/15 347k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.206s 10/13 362k 18 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.278s 5/16 359k 19 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.308s 4/10 347k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.501s 8/12 354k 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.823s 5/17 355k 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +3.671s 16/16 350k

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* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 44.169s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 45.770s (2024)

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race? Choices Pedro Acosta (KTM) Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati) Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati) Jorge Martin (Aprilia) Marc Marquez (Ducati) Ai Ogura (Aprilia) Other

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