MotoGP Mugello: Which riders have made it into Q2?
The full list of riders in Q2 and in Q1 at the 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at Mugello
VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio swept both practice sessions on Friday at the Italian Grand Prix, as he looks to add to his first victory of the season last time out at Catalunya.
Fabio Di Giannantonio came through a terrifying incident involving Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez at the Catalan Grand Prix to score a first victory in three years.
Regularly Ducati's top rider so far in 2026, Di Giannantonio has carried that momentum into the start of the Italian Grand Prix, having led Friday outright with a 1m44.808s.
He headed Pecco Bagnaia, who scored his first podium of the season at Barcelona, albeit following a penalty for Honda's Joan Mir.
Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez returned to action at Mugello after missing the French and Catalan Grands Prix through injury, and secured a direct Q2 place in sixth.
Both factory Aprilia riders also secured Q2 spots, as did Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini, VR46's Franco Morbidelli, Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer, Yamaha's Alex Rins and LCR Honda's Diogo Moreira.
2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|1'44.808s
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.091s
|3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.103s
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.151s
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.196s
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.202s
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.216s
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.324s
|9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.341s
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.354s
2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q1?
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.433s
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.462s
|13
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.486s
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.661s
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.787s
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.809s
|17
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.862s
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.996s
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.146s
|20
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.491s
|21
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+2.034s
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+3.280s