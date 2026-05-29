MotoGP Mugello: Which riders have made it into Q2?

The full list of riders in Q2 and in Q1 at the 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at Mugello

2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix
2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix
© Gold and Goose
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VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio swept both practice sessions on Friday at the Italian Grand Prix, as he looks to add to his first victory of the season last time out at Catalunya. 

Fabio Di Giannantonio came through a terrifying incident involving Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez at the Catalan Grand Prix to score a first victory in three years. 

Regularly Ducati's top rider so far in 2026, Di Giannantonio has carried that momentum into the start of the Italian Grand Prix, having led Friday outright with a 1m44.808s. 

He headed Pecco Bagnaia, who scored his first podium of the season at Barcelona, albeit following a penalty for Honda's Joan Mir. 

Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez returned to action at Mugello after missing the French and Catalan Grands Prix through injury, and secured a direct Q2 place in sixth. 

Both factory Aprilia riders also secured Q2 spots, as did Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini, VR46's Franco Morbidelli, Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer, Yamaha's Alex Rins and LCR Honda's Diogo Moreira.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)1'44.808s
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.091s
3Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.103s
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.151s
5Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.196s
6Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.202s
7Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.216s
8Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.324s
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.341s
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.354s
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q1?

11Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.433s
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.462s
13Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.486s
14Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.661s
15Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.787s
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.809s
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.862s
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.996s
19Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.146s
20Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.491s
21Michele PirroITABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+2.034s
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+3.280s
MotoGP Mugello: Which riders have made it into Q2?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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