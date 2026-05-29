MotoGP Mugello: Which riders have made it into Q2?

VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio swept both practice sessions on Friday at the Italian Grand Prix, as he looks to add to his first victory of the season last time out at Catalunya.

Fabio Di Giannantonio came through a terrifying incident involving Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez at the Catalan Grand Prix to score a first victory in three years.

Regularly Ducati's top rider so far in 2026, Di Giannantonio has carried that momentum into the start of the Italian Grand Prix, having led Friday outright with a 1m44.808s.

He headed Pecco Bagnaia, who scored his first podium of the season at Barcelona, albeit following a penalty for Honda's Joan Mir.

Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez returned to action at Mugello after missing the French and Catalan Grands Prix through injury, and secured a direct Q2 place in sixth.

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Both factory Aprilia riders also secured Q2 spots, as did Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini, VR46's Franco Morbidelli, Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer, Yamaha's Alex Rins and LCR Honda's Diogo Moreira.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 1'44.808s 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.091s 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.103s 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.151s 5 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.196s 6 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.202s 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.216s 8 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.324s 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.341s 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.354s

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q1?

11 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.433s 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.462s 13 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.486s 14 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.661s 15 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.787s 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.809s 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.862s 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.996s 19 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.146s 20 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.491s 21 Michele Pirro ITA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +2.034s 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +3.280s

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