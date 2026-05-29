Pedro Acosta looking to fellow KTM MotoGP rider to solve Mugello problems

The Mugello MotoGP saw Pedro Acosta miss a Q2 position in Practice on Friday, with the Spaniard finishing down in 13th.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider had a theoretical chance to get into the top-10 on his final lap of Practice, but he ran off track and had to abandon the lap.

Acosta explained afterwards that he lost the front and ran off as he saved it. It was not enough to save him a Q2 spot, though.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“I just lost the front and went into the gravel,” Pedro Acosta said after Practice in Italy.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t save a pass to Q2 but we save a crash. We keep going.”

The moment on the final lap of Practice was not the only reason Acosta was out of the top-10, though. The issues were more fundamental and were present from FP1.

“We were struggling, it was a day that we struggled too much [with] everything,” explained Acosta.

“Already from the morning it was quite difficult to understand why we were having that amount of problems.

“But anyway we have to try now to check the data with the team, try to analyse what was going on, and try to follow and check Enea’s [Bastianini] data because it looks like he’s the one that in this kind of flowing tracks, like here and Jerez, he’s taking the advantage, let’s say.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

While Bastianini was strong in Jerez and repeated that at Mugello, finishing third in Practice, Acosta feels his issues in Italy are the same as those he suffered at the Spanish MotoGP in April.

“Quite similar to what happened in Jerez,” he said when asked what he is struggling with at Mugello.

“That was also a track that I was struggling.

“This [Mugello’s] corner eight and nine, looks like I’m struggling a lot – quite similar to what happened in Jerez.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“For this, we will try to take Enea’s way quite early compared to last time.”