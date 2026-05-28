Pedro Acosta reacts to MotoGP’s 2027 single bike proposal: “Really bad idea”

Pedro Acosta says MotoGP’s proposed single-bike rule could destroy a rider’s weekend after just one mistake.

Pedro Acosta's crashed KTM, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta's crashed KTM, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Pedro Acosta has warned that introducing a single bike rule into MotoGP for 2027 could mean “your weekend is already over on day one”.

MotoGP is reportedly considering ditching its current two-bike-per-rider system to save costs.

However, speaking at Mugello on Thursday, Acosta warned that, without a back-up bike, riders could miss entire track sessions while waiting for their bike to be repaired.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"A really bad idea"

“That's a really bad idea,” GPone.com quotes Pedro Acosta as saying of a single bike proposal.

“I understand that the championship and the manufacturers want to reduce costs. But this means that if you crash in the warm-up, you will not race.

“If you crash in FP1, which is quite easy if you’re not using the best tyre options, you destroy the bike and you don't go to Practice.

“If you crash in Practice, you will not make Qualifying.”

Start, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Start, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Acosta added that rebuilding a heavily damaged MotoGP bike in time for the next session would often be impossible.

“I understand that MotoGP is expensive, but it's also not possible for three mechanics to repair a bike in three hours from zero.

“I would understand if you could use only one bike per session maybe.

“But you need to have a complete spare bike in the background, just for these cases, because otherwise your weekend is already over on day one.”

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race?

Pedro Acosta reacts to MotoGP’s 2027 single bike proposal: “Really bad idea”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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