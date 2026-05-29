"Surprised" di Giannantonio fastest at Mugello despite “annoying” Catalunya MotoGP injury

Fabio di Giannantonio insisted he was surprised to be back on top of the timesheets during both of Friday’s practice sessions at Mugello.

The Catalunya winner was not only carrying the hand injury sustained in the aftermath of Alex Marquez’s huge accident but was also feeling unwell.

“I am really happy with today’s results, for sure, I didn’t expect to lead both sessions, but we did it!” di Giannantonio said.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“It's not been easy, because at the end, my health has not been great.

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"I don't know why, but after FP1 I had a really bad stomach... I had nausea, low energy.

“And also today was the first time back on track with the finger, which was annoying me a lot because I cannot close [grip], so I cannot have power.

“We are working with Alpinestars to help me a little bit [with the glove].

“So I'm trying to work around these things and didn't spend too much time on track."

di Giannantonio declined to say the exact nature of the hand injury, which was caused by debris from Marquez's Ducati.

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"After two or three races, I will say to you! Now I can't."

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Despite those issues, the VR46 rider finished the day 0.091s clear of Pecco Bagnaia, as Ducati riders filled five of the top six places.

“I'm really happy with the bike. We managed to try a few things, but without making too many changes because the balance is good,” di Giannantonio added.

“We are trying to keep the same high level as Barcelona. We know that it’s not easy and can’t be taken for granted.

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“So we must keep working [but] I am very confident.”

di Giannantonio goes into Saturday's Sprint race 26 points behind Aprilia's title leader Marco Bezzecchi, who was seventh on Friday.

Team-mate Franco Morbidelli was fourth fastest, on the satellite-spec GP25 machine.

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race? Choices Pedro Acosta (KTM) Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati) Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati) Jorge Martin (Aprilia) Marc Marquez (Ducati) Ai Ogura (Aprilia) Other