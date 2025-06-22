2025 Italian Moto3 - Race Results

Moto3 were the first class racing at Mugello, with a nother close showdown going to the line on the last lap, won by rookie Maximo Quiles in round nine, the Italian Grand Prix.

Just five grand prix into his career the CFMoto Valresa Aspar rider was in contention for the entire race. After qualifying down in seventh the race was a wide open affair, with over twenty riders in the lead group for much of the race.

It had been teammate Foggia who had lead at the start of the final lap, using all his experience as a former Moto3 title runner up and Mugello race winner to hold his line.

After surviving contact several times over the feisty 17 laps Quiles lined up his move out of the final corner, knowing he had a chance as Foggia needed to get a fast run to the line, and took his chance to take a career first Moto3 win.

Alvaro Carpe filled the top slot on the grid after collecting his first Moto3 pole and di much of the legwork out front, surviving contact of his own - Valentin came to parc ferme to apologise for his part in a tough race for the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider- for second, just 0.006s behind as he came close to slipstreaming to victory.

Foggia, now a veteran of the class on his Moto3 return, made a welcome podium return, just 0.066s behind the race winner to finish the top Italian on home soil in an Aspar 1-3.

From the front row, championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda spent much of his time sat in the lead pack, only to find himself tenth on the penultimate lap, reacting to move to fifth to start the last lap, and gaining one final place in the run to the line for fourth.

David Munoz won a close Aragon round last time out, but was up and down the pack as lines converged, on the receiving end of some heavy passes for fifth this time out for the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP Team.

Taiyo Furusato was again showing late race pace as he rose to the front of the lead group over the closing stages, finishing fifth for Honda Team Asia.

Angel Piqueras was forced out onto the grass during the race but survived to take seventh for Frinsa - MT - Helmets MSI.

Valentin Perrone was sent to the back of the grid, starting from 26th the close nature of the opening laps allowed the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider to quickly make up ground, and was one of several race leaders as he recovered to eighth.

2025 Moto3 Mugello - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) 33m 17.697s 2 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.006s 3 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +0.066s 4 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.102s 5 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.212s 6 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.312s 7 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.426s 8 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.448s 9 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.550s 10 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.242s 11 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.986s 12 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +5.048s 13 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +10.469s 14 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +10.504s 15 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +10.811s 16 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +10.818s 17 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +11.350s 18 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +16.127s 19 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +16.482s 20 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) DNF 21 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF 22 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF 23 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF 24 Vincente Perez SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) DNF 25 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF 26 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) DNF

oel Kelso survived his moment on lap eleven, but that caused a tiny nudge on Guido Pini. The rookie was sent flying diagonally across the racing line, with all the riders on the back of the pack taking evasive action, effectively giving up their chances of a points finish, as the group split.

Ryusei Yamanaka recovered form his issues in qualifying to complete the top ten for MT Helmets, pulling clear of Nicola Carraro who dropped to eleventh late in the race for Rivacold Snipers.

Scott Ogden started an impressive third and was a feature on the huge lead group, until the final lap where he was out wide into the gravel. Assuring him twelfth. The CIP Green Power rider was handed a three second long lap equivalent penalty after the race, but the gap was enough to not see a drop in position.

Jacob Roulstone lost contact with the lead group in 13th on the second Tech 3 bike, With Stefano Nepa 14th for SIC58 Squadra Corse and BOE rookie Cormac Buchanan picking up the final point.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There were no new replacements added for Mugello, but a rider swap as Marcos Uriarte (16th) became replacement rider for Matteo Bertelle with Level Up - MTA, as Perez returns to the MLav team. Perez was given a long lap penalty for the race but was taken out in the first crash, along with Ruche Moodley after contact with Riccardo Rossi.

Perez and Moodley were taken to the medical centre for further checks.

Neither Leopard bike saw the finish with David Almansa tapping Ogden before Adrian Fernandez fell with Luca Lunetta.



Championship Standings

Rueda holds the title lead from fourth, moving on to 162 points. Piqueras remains his closest rival on 106 points , giving his fellow countryman a 56 point advantage.

Alvaro Capre is third, the best of the rookies on 105 points, passing Joel Kelso who falls to fourth overall. Quiles is the second best rookie in the standings, fifth overall on 85 points.