David Munoz undergoes surgery after red-flag Balaton Moto3 clash

David Munoz has undergone surgery after suffering pelvic and arm fractures in a dramatic final-lap accident in Sunday's Hungarian Moto3 Grand Prix ay Balaton Park.

Munoz had produced one of the rides of the race by charging from 17th on the grid to third by the start of the final lap.

Maximo Quiles and Munoz's IntactGP team-mate David Almansa were out of reach, leaving the Spaniard locked in a fierce battle for the final podium position with a quartet of Red Bull KTMs.

Davod Muniz battles the Red Bull KTMs for third, Moto3, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Alvaro Carpe passed Munoz at the Turn 10 chicane before disaster struck when Munoz clipped the back of Carpe’s machine on the exit of the following corner.

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Brian Uriarte then struck the fallen machine, while Munoz fell into the path of Valentin Perrone, who was unsighted behind Tech3 team-mate Rico Salmela.

The race was red flagged and result taken from the end of the previous lap, minus those involved in the incident.

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Munoz, who only recently returned to full fitness following a serious leg injury sustained last October, was described as 'conscious'.

Following medical attention at the circuit, Munoz was airlifted to a hospital in Budapest, where he was diagnosed with fractures on the left side of his pelvis, which required surgery.

David Munoz, Moto3, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Unfortunately, Munoz crashed on his fastest lap in qualifying and therefore had to start the race from 17th," explained IntactGP team manager Peter Öttl.

"However, that did not stop him from fighting his way up to third place.

“That would certainly have been his aim, too, until a tragic crash intervened and brought the race to an end for him.

“Unfortunately, David had to be taken to a hospital in Budapest with injuries.

“We wish him all the best, hope for a speedy recovery, and look forward to his return to complete our team.”

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Pelvis and arm fractures

A post-surgery update issued by the IntactGP team on Monday revealed Munoz also suffered an arm fracture.

"Following the accident at the Hungarian GP, David Munoz has successfully undergone surgery at the Dr. Jenő Manninger Trauma Center in Budapest.

"The procedure stabilised fractures to his pelvis as well as a fracture in his left arm. He now remains under medical supervision.

"The next step will be to arrange his transfer back to Spain, where further evaluations will take place.

"The team wishes him all the best on the further steps and a smooth recovery."

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Munoz, who took podiums at Jerez and Catalunya, is eighth in the world championship standings.