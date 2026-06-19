2026 Czech Moto3 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round nine, the Czech Grand Prix, where Hakim Danish was fastest with a lap record.

Hakim Danish, Moto3, 2026
Hakim Danish, Moto3, 2026
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Friday’s Moto3 action in Brno saw Hakim Danish top both sessions to lead the Q2 charge, bettering his own new best to finish with a new record lap of Brno after Practice for the Czech Grand Prix.

The AEON Credit - MT Helmets - MSI rider had already lowered Guido Pini’s lap record from the 2-025 visit in the opening session, with David Almansa leading most of the session just under that time.

The Malaysian rookie immediately took to Brno, and returned late in the second session at the back of a group lead by Alvaro Carpe for a record best of 2m 04.754s

Almansa stayed in second for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, 0.190s slower.

Championship leader Maximo Quiles settled for a solid third for Aspar, ahead of Carpe, who still managed to move up to fourth despite helping all the riders queuing up behind his Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Joel Esteban bounced back from an early fall for fifth for Level-Up MTA, with Scott Ogden moving up to sixth late on behind Carpe for CIP Green Power.

Brian Uriarte was a distance in time away from the riders ahead on times in seventh, the first rider over half a second away from Danish’s best, he was 0.813s adrift at the chequered flag on the second Red Bull KTM AJO bike.

Fellow rookie Jesus Rios was the best Honda behind an all KTM top seven in eighth for Rivacold Snipers, while another newcomer Rico Salmela, was ninth quickest for the Tech3 team.
Valentin Perrone completed the top 10 in practice behind his team-mate, the first rider over a second shy of the new record time.

Eddie O’Shea found strong track position to take his MLav Racing bike to 11th, ahead of Matteo Bertelle in 12th on the second Level Up bike.

The remaining two Q2 places went to Joel Kelso, who made sure of his place by improving one spot as the session came to an end, and Pini - the polesitter from 2025 spent much of the session winding his way through traffic before a clean last run took him from 22nd to 14th for Leopard.

Veda Pratama was the rider to just miss out , shuffled back to 15th for Honda Team Asia.

After his disqualification news ahead of the last round, Adrian Fernandez had another day to forget, down in 22nd.

There were two other fallers in the session - Marco Morelli (23rd) and Casey O’Gorman (24th).

Marcos Uriarte (21st) returns to the paddock to replace David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, after his accident at the end of the Hungarian race left him with fractures to his pelvis.

Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Czech Moto3  - Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)2m 04.754s
2David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.190s
3Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.259s
4Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.287s
5Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.375s
6Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.395s
7Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.813s
8Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.910s
9Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.967s
10Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.007s
11Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.041s
12Matteo BertelleITALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.051s
13Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.145s
14Guido PiniITALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.145s
15Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.157s
16Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.327s
17Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.357s
18Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.437s
19Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.438s
20Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.524s
21Marcos UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.530s
22Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.549s
23Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+1.581s
24Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.670s
25Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+.894s
26Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.949s

Official Czech Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 2m 05.454s
Old all time lap record: Guido Pini (2025) 2m 0.,019s
New all time lap record: Hakim Danish (2026, Practice) 2m 04.754s
Best Pole: Guido Pini (2025) 2m 05.019s


Free Practice 1

The first outing on track for Moto3 at Brno saw the lap record immediately broken, with rookie Danish setting the new benchmark in an all KTM top three, just head of Almansa on track and overall as the times tumbled.

Carpe was not running solo for his best FP1 effort, unlike the riders ahead he was chasing around the number five bike of Leo Rammerstorfer on his best run to finish third.

Joel Kelso improved right at the end of the session to be the top Honda in fourth, ahead of championship leader Quiles, who completed the early top five.

There were three crashes in the session, with Pini off first, leaving him last overall, soon followed by Rico Salmela in the same section of the track.

A final, longer yellow flag came out with 17 minutes remaining, as Matteo Bertelle was violently thrown from his bike, landing hard on his ankles.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026 Czech Moto3  - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)2m 04.938s
2David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.308s
3Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.521s
4Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.794s
5Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.798s
6Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.857s
7Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.967s
8Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.066s
9Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+1.093s
10Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.207s
11Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.347s
12Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.394s
13Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.779s
14Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.795s
15Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.813s
16Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.822s
17Marcos UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+2.061s
18Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+2.201s
19Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.244s
20Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+2.382s
21Matteo BertelleITALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+2.563s
22Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.606s
23Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.614s
24Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.617s
25Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.752s
26Guido PiniITALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.950s

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