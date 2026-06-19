2026 Czech Moto3  - Practice Results

Friday’s Moto3 action in Brno saw Hakim Danish top both sessions to lead the Q2 charge, bettering his own new best to finish with a new record lap of Brno after Practice for the Czech Grand Prix.

The AEON Credit - MT Helmets - MSI rider had already lowered Guido Pini’s lap record from the 2-025 visit in the opening session, with David Almansa leading most of the session just under that time.

The Malaysian rookie immediately took to Brno, and returned late in the second session at the back of a group lead by Alvaro Carpe for a record best of 2m 04.754s

Almansa stayed in second for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, 0.190s slower.

Championship leader Maximo Quiles settled for a solid third for Aspar, ahead of Carpe, who still managed to move up to fourth despite helping all the riders queuing up behind his Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Joel Esteban bounced back from an early fall for fifth for Level-Up MTA, with Scott Ogden moving up to sixth late on behind Carpe for CIP Green Power.

Brian Uriarte was a distance in time away from the riders ahead on times in seventh, the first rider over half a second away from Danish’s best, he was 0.813s adrift at the chequered flag on the second Red Bull KTM AJO bike.

Fellow rookie Jesus Rios was the best Honda behind an all KTM top seven in eighth for Rivacold Snipers, while another newcomer Rico Salmela, was ninth quickest for the Tech3 team.

Valentin Perrone completed the top 10 in practice behind his team-mate, the first rider over a second shy of the new record time.

Eddie O’Shea found strong track position to take his MLav Racing bike to 11th, ahead of Matteo Bertelle in 12th on the second Level Up bike.

The remaining two Q2 places went to Joel Kelso, who made sure of his place by improving one spot as the session came to an end, and Pini - the polesitter from 2025 spent much of the session winding his way through traffic before a clean last run took him from 22nd to 14th for Leopard.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Veda Pratama was the rider to just miss out , shuffled back to 15th for Honda Team Asia.

After his disqualification news ahead of the last round, Adrian Fernandez had another day to forget, down in 22nd.

There were two other fallers in the session - Marco Morelli (23rd) and Casey O’Gorman (24th).

Marcos Uriarte (21st) returns to the paddock to replace David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, after his accident at the end of the Hungarian race left him with fractures to his pelvis.

Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Czech Moto3 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 2m 04.754s 2 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.190s 3 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.259s 4 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.287s 5 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.375s 6 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.395s 7 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.813s 8 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.910s 9 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.967s 10 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.007s 11 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.041s 12 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +1.051s 13 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.145s 14 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.145s 15 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.157s 16 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.327s 17 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.357s 18 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.437s 19 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.438s 20 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.524s 21 Marcos Uriarte SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.530s 22 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.549s 23 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +1.581s 24 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.670s 25 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +.894s 26 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.949s

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Official Czech Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 2m 05.454s

Old all time lap record: Guido Pini (2025) 2m 0.,019s

New all time lap record: Hakim Danish (2026, Practice) 2m 04.754s

Best Pole: Guido Pini (2025) 2m 05.019s



Free Practice 1

The first outing on track for Moto3 at Brno saw the lap record immediately broken, with rookie Danish setting the new benchmark in an all KTM top three, just head of Almansa on track and overall as the times tumbled.

Carpe was not running solo for his best FP1 effort, unlike the riders ahead he was chasing around the number five bike of Leo Rammerstorfer on his best run to finish third.

Joel Kelso improved right at the end of the session to be the top Honda in fourth, ahead of championship leader Quiles, who completed the early top five.

There were three crashes in the session, with Pini off first, leaving him last overall, soon followed by Rico Salmela in the same section of the track.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

A final, longer yellow flag came out with 17 minutes remaining, as Matteo Bertelle was violently thrown from his bike, landing hard on his ankles.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times: