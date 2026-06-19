2026 Czech Moto3 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round nine, the Czech Grand Prix, where Hakim Danish was fastest with a lap record.
Friday’s Moto3 action in Brno saw Hakim Danish top both sessions to lead the Q2 charge, bettering his own new best to finish with a new record lap of Brno after Practice for the Czech Grand Prix.
The AEON Credit - MT Helmets - MSI rider had already lowered Guido Pini’s lap record from the 2-025 visit in the opening session, with David Almansa leading most of the session just under that time.
The Malaysian rookie immediately took to Brno, and returned late in the second session at the back of a group lead by Alvaro Carpe for a record best of 2m 04.754s
Almansa stayed in second for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, 0.190s slower.
Championship leader Maximo Quiles settled for a solid third for Aspar, ahead of Carpe, who still managed to move up to fourth despite helping all the riders queuing up behind his Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Joel Esteban bounced back from an early fall for fifth for Level-Up MTA, with Scott Ogden moving up to sixth late on behind Carpe for CIP Green Power.
Brian Uriarte was a distance in time away from the riders ahead on times in seventh, the first rider over half a second away from Danish’s best, he was 0.813s adrift at the chequered flag on the second Red Bull KTM AJO bike.
Fellow rookie Jesus Rios was the best Honda behind an all KTM top seven in eighth for Rivacold Snipers, while another newcomer Rico Salmela, was ninth quickest for the Tech3 team.
Valentin Perrone completed the top 10 in practice behind his team-mate, the first rider over a second shy of the new record time.
Eddie O’Shea found strong track position to take his MLav Racing bike to 11th, ahead of Matteo Bertelle in 12th on the second Level Up bike.
The remaining two Q2 places went to Joel Kelso, who made sure of his place by improving one spot as the session came to an end, and Pini - the polesitter from 2025 spent much of the session winding his way through traffic before a clean last run took him from 22nd to 14th for Leopard.
Veda Pratama was the rider to just miss out , shuffled back to 15th for Honda Team Asia.
After his disqualification news ahead of the last round, Adrian Fernandez had another day to forget, down in 22nd.
There were two other fallers in the session - Marco Morelli (23rd) and Casey O’Gorman (24th).
Marcos Uriarte (21st) returns to the paddock to replace David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, after his accident at the end of the Hungarian race left him with fractures to his pelvis.
Moto3 Practice times:
|2026 Czech Moto3 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|2m 04.754s
|2
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.190s
|3
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.259s
|4
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.287s
|5
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.375s
|6
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.395s
|7
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.813s
|8
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.910s
|9
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.967s
|10
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.007s
|11
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.041s
|12
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.051s
|13
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.145s
|14
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.145s
|15
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.157s
|16
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.327s
|17
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.357s
|18
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.437s
|19
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.438s
|20
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.524s
|21
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.530s
|22
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.549s
|23
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.581s
|24
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.670s
|25
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+.894s
|26
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.949s
Official Czech Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 2m 05.454s
Old all time lap record: Guido Pini (2025) 2m 0.,019s
New all time lap record: Hakim Danish (2026, Practice) 2m 04.754s
Best Pole: Guido Pini (2025) 2m 05.019s
Free Practice 1
The first outing on track for Moto3 at Brno saw the lap record immediately broken, with rookie Danish setting the new benchmark in an all KTM top three, just head of Almansa on track and overall as the times tumbled.
Carpe was not running solo for his best FP1 effort, unlike the riders ahead he was chasing around the number five bike of Leo Rammerstorfer on his best run to finish third.
Joel Kelso improved right at the end of the session to be the top Honda in fourth, ahead of championship leader Quiles, who completed the early top five.
There were three crashes in the session, with Pini off first, leaving him last overall, soon followed by Rico Salmela in the same section of the track.
A final, longer yellow flag came out with 17 minutes remaining, as Matteo Bertelle was violently thrown from his bike, landing hard on his ankles.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto3 FP1 times:
2026 Czech Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|2m 04.938s
|2
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.308s
|3
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.521s
|4
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.794s
|5
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.798s
|6
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.857s
|7
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.967s
|8
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.066s
|9
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.093s
|10
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.207s
|11
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.347s
|12
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.394s
|13
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.779s
|14
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.795s
|15
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.813s
|16
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.822s
|17
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+2.061s
|18
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+2.201s
|19
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.244s
|20
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+2.382s
|21
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.563s
|22
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.606s
|23
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.614s
|24
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.617s
|25
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.752s
|26
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+2.950s