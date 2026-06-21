2026  Czech Moto3  - Race Results

Moto3 were the first race on track on Sunday in Brno with the race going to the last lap, with Hakim Danish taking advantage of the battling around him for his first win in the class.

There were a large amount of penalties overnight, with Danish the highest rider in qualifying demoted, his second now 14th on the grid, with Veda Pratama, Guido Pini and Rico Salmela also pushed back.

The Malaysian was up to fifth after just one lap, with a rash move behind from Adrian Fernandez splitting the lead group off.

The last lap saw the lead six briefly become a three thanks to some lunging moves- as Maximo Quiles and Brian Uriarte touched, and the AEON Credit - MT Helmets - MSI rider saw his opportunity and pulled into the lead, riding away for his first ever Moto3 win aboard the KTM.

It was to be another rookie in second, as Brian Uriarte channelled his motocross abilities to run over the grass on the last lap to stay ahead of Quiles and bring home the Red Bull KTM ajo bike in second, 0.466s behind at the chequered flag.

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A dropped David Almansa was fighting back for the podium places, making up huge ground after the lead group splintered, with Aspar rider Quiles doing just enough to stay ahead and complete the podium after his long run at the front of the group.

Starting from pole position, David Almansa also did his share of the work out front, working hard to ensure Quiles did not break away, finishing fourth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Fifth went to top Honda, Veda Pratama. The Honda Team Asia rookie managed his own early run forward from 20th on the grid to power through and join the lead group, more than holding his own on different machinery.

Alvaro Carpe seemed effected by grip - his run wide late in the race split the group, leaving the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider at the back of the leaders for sixth.

Marco Morelli never made it out of Q1 after he was sat in the pits as other improved, moved up to 17th on the grid after penalties, the second Aspar rider had work to do, recovering to be the best of the rest in seventh, while managing a track limits warning, almost nine seconds down the road.

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The Italian held of MLav Racing rider Joel Kelso, who held the position for much of the race, while he battled team-mate Eddie O’Shea, who fell late in the race with Rico Salmela.

Scott Ogden placed ninth in the same group for CIP Green Power, ahead of Valentin Perrone who completed the top 10 for the Tech3 team.

Matteo Bertelle was a close eleventh in the second pack for Level Up - MTA , in turn just ahead of Adrian Cruces in 12th on the second CIP Green Power bike.

Marcos Uriarte was sitting in for David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, who picked up pelvic fractures in his crash in the last race in Hungary and excelled in his replacement ride in 13th,

After causing the early breakaway group, It was a tough round for Leopard, with Adrian Fernandez dropping to 13th, only on the points after crashes ahead, while pole man in 2025, and race winner this season in Texas, Guido Pini was 16th.

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The remaining point on offer went to Ryusei Yamanaka on the second MT Helmets bike, well ahead of the Italian.



Official Czech Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 2m 05.454s

Old all time lap record: Guido Pini (2025) 2m 0.,019s

New all time lap record: David Almansa (2026, Q2) 2m 04.069s

Old best Pole: Guido Pini (2025) 2m 05.019s

Crashes, injuries and replacements



Ruche Moodley (20th) and Leo Rammerstorfer (DNF) were handed long lap penalties before the race.

Nicola Carraro, Joel Estaban, and early frontrunner in the top six, Casey O’Gorman all also failed to finish.

Championship Standings

A podium finish sees Quiles extend his lead, now on 186 points, 65 ahead of Carpe, who moves onto a total of 121.

Brian Uriarte is the top rookie overall, moving up to places to break into the championship top three, on 92 points, his nearest rival is race winner Danish, who added 25 points to his tally in seventh, on 73 points.

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David Almansa (89 points) and Marco Morelli (86 Points) complete the top five after nine races.

Full Czech Moto3 race results can be found below.

Moto3 Czech GP results: