Brno MotoGP LIVE: Race reaction after Marc Marquez takes 101st win

Live updates from the 2026 Brno MotoGP in Czechia. The race is due to start at 14:00 local time.

Key Moments

Marquez wins from Ogura and Bagnaia

Di Giannantonio charges late but can only take 4th

Marquez takes the lead on lap 16 as Bagnaia fades

No Marco Bezzecchi after suspension for marshal incident in Sprint

The major development since the Sprint has been the suspension of championship leader Marco Bezzecchi from the remainder of the weekend in Brno after he hit a marshal following his crash out of the Sprint yesterday. An appeal was lodged by Aprilia last night but it was rejected. Bezzecchi issued an apology this morning, and went to apologise to the marshal in person.

Bezzecchi had a 20-point lead coming into the weekend over Jorge Martin but that was already trimmed to 15 points yesterday as a result of the Italian's crash and Martin's fifth place. Martin could take over the points lead today but has to serve two long laps and starts only ninth.

Marc Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio are also in position to take advantage of Bezzecchi's absence today, as they sit now 65 and 36 points behind the championship leader, respectively. Di Giannantonio missed the podium yesterday and took responsibility for a tyre choice he felt had led to that, while Marquez simply settled for third place behind Ai Ogura and Francesco Bagnaia.

It's Ogura on pole today for the first time in a grand prix since Takaaki Nakagami at the 2020 Teruel GP, which the then-LCR Honda rider crashed out of on the first lap. Bagnaia starts third and is chasing a 10th Sprint-grand prix double, as well as a first grand prix win since Motegi last year.

Pedro Acosta is the leading hope for KTM but he starts seventh. He crashed out yesterday as a result of a loss of concentration caused by a ride height device issue.

Diogo Moreira could also play his part towards the front today, he was third when he crashed out on lap one yesterday and will start from the middle of the second row this afternoon for Honda.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was Yamaha's leading rider yesterday but is looking for more turning performance from the YZR-M1, while Fabio Quartararo says his bike feels different every time he rides it.