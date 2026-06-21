Brno MotoGP LIVE: Race reaction after Marc Marquez takes 101st win

Ogura still that half-second or so behind Marquez with a lap to go, Marquez surely safe from there.
Likewise, Bagnaia still a second ahead of Di Giannantonio.
Live updates from the 2026 Brno MotoGP in Czechia. The race is due to start at 14:00 local time.
The major development since the Sprint has been the suspension of championship leader Marco Bezzecchi from the remainder of the weekend in Brno after he hit a marshal following his crash out of the Sprint yesterday. An appeal was lodged by Aprilia last night but it was rejected. Bezzecchi issued an apology this morning, and went to apologise to the marshal in person.
Bezzecchi had a 20-point lead coming into the weekend over Jorge Martin but that was already trimmed to 15 points yesterday as a result of the Italian's crash and Martin's fifth place. Martin could take over the points lead today but has to serve two long laps and starts only ninth.
Marc Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio are also in position to take advantage of Bezzecchi's absence today, as they sit now 65 and 36 points behind the championship leader, respectively. Di Giannantonio missed the podium yesterday and took responsibility for a tyre choice he felt had led to that, while Marquez simply settled for third place behind Ai Ogura and Francesco Bagnaia.
It's Ogura on pole today for the first time in a grand prix since Takaaki Nakagami at the 2020 Teruel GP, which the then-LCR Honda rider crashed out of on the first lap. Bagnaia starts third and is chasing a 10th Sprint-grand prix double, as well as a first grand prix win since Motegi last year.
Pedro Acosta is the leading hope for KTM but he starts seventh. He crashed out yesterday as a result of a loss of concentration caused by a ride height device issue.
Diogo Moreira could also play his part towards the front today, he was third when he crashed out on lap one yesterday and will start from the middle of the second row this afternoon for Honda.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was Yamaha's leading rider yesterday but is looking for more turning performance from the YZR-M1, while Fabio Quartararo says his bike feels different every time he rides it.
Luca Marini says he agrees with the suspension of Marco Bezzecchi from the Brno MotoGP weekend.
Marini thinks the severity of the penalty will set a constructive precedent to younger riders.
Full story here.
Marc Marquez says he’s in the title hunt now, but has issued a warning about the upcoming Assen race
Marc Marquez fended off Ai Ogura to claim victory in the Czech GP as Marco Bezzecchi was banned
It's back-to-back wins for Marc Marquez, he takes the Czech GP ahead of Ogura and Bagnaia. Di Giannantonio with the fastest lap of the race on the final lap but it's not enough and he takes fourth.
Mir fifth on that soft rear, then Aldeguer, Fernandez, Marini, Martin, and Bastianini round out the top-10.
Acosta retired with a bike problem on the last lap.
Ogura still that half-second or so behind Marquez with a lap to go, Marquez surely safe from there.
Likewise, Bagnaia still a second ahead of Di Giannantonio.
Two laps to go and Marquez maintaining a 0.6s gap to Ogura.
Di Giannantonio fastest lap of the race that time and only 1.1s behind Bagnaia now for third.
Ogura passes Bagnaia into turn 10. 4 laps to go for Ogura to close 0.9s to Marquez.
Bagnaia's done, Marquez has cleared off by 0.7s in half-a-lap, and Ogura is all over him. 54.2s for that time from Bagnaia that time.
Marquez makes his move at turn four. It took some time but it always felt inevitable. Six laps to go.
Bagnaia still leads over the line, but the pressure from Marquez is really growing now. Ogura still there.
Seven laps to go and Marquez is back to Bagnaia's rear tyre. 0.2s between them over the line once again. Ogura 0.7s behind Marquez.
Acosta has let Di Giannantonio by for fourth. Odd one, maybe a tyre pressure thing, perhaps not expecting 2.5s in front of him for most of the race.
Better lap that time for Bagnaia, 0.5s now the gap, possibly just trying to cool the front tyre now Marquez, but he's in a tough position - Ogura 0.5s behind now.
Bagnaia still leads over the line but it's still just 0.2s between them. Really feels like a matter of time.
Ogura still hanging onto them, but Acosta is 2.5s off the leading three now and back within 0.2s of Di Giannantonio.
Marquez really closing on Bagnaia now, he's much faster in the stadium section especially.
Only 0.2s between them over the line.
Further back, Martin has made one pass since doing his second LLP, he's 12th.
0.5s still the gap between the leaders, both did 1m53.6s that time.
Ogura 0.8s back of Marquez now, 0.6s ahead of Acosta, who is a second ahead of Di Giannantonio now.
Marquez pulls Bagnaia back in, 1.53.4s from him for the fastest lap of the race. 0.5s the gap. Looking good for Marquez here, you fancy him over Bagnaia to have better pace at the end.
Fastest lap of the race from Bagnaia that time, 1m53.531s. He's 0.7s clear of Marquez now, who has 0.5s to Ogura. Acosta and Di Giannantonio still in the group, too.
Martin takes his second penalty loop, rejoins just in front of Binder in P13.
0.5s between Bagnaia and Marquez. Ogura has cut the gap in front of him to 0.6s.
Acosta sets the fastest lap of the race but only a tenth better than Bagnaia.
Martin confirmed ok with running on the green on the exit of the LLP.
Martin takes the first of his long laps, drops from 8th to 10th. He ran on the green on the exit, which was considered legal on Friday but unsure whether that is still the case.
Marquez a tenth faster than Bagnaia that time, Ogura 0.8s further back.
Really good pace early on from Bagnaia, he's 0.4s ahead of Marquez and they're both leaving Ogura behind.
Acosta then in P4 ahead of Di Giannantonio and Moreira. Mir P7 on the soft rear.