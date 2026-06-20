Marco Bezzecchi suspended for marshal incident in Brno MotoGP Sprint

Marco Bezzecchi’s Saturday at the Brno MotoGP has got a lot worse after the world championship leader was suspended from Sunday's grand prix for an altercation with marshals in the Sprint.

The incident, not broadcast on the live TV coverage, occurred while marshals were recovering Bezzecchi’s fallen Aprilia from the Turn 3 gravel trap with two laps to go.

As the bike was being lifted, one of the marshals appeared to accidentally twist the throttle of the RS-GP, causing the engine to rev.

Bezzecchi, fearing damage to the engine, then rushed over.

The FIM MotoGP Stewards state that Bezzecchi then "pushed and struck circuit Marshals who were trying to recover your machine."

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The onboard camera showed Bezzecchi walking away after switching off the engine.

With his advantage over team-mate Jorge Martin already reduced to 15-points, Bezzecchi could lose the world championship lead on Sunday.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

A statement from the FIM MotoGP Stewards read:

Motive

On 20th June 2026, at 16:07:41 during the MotoGP Sprint of the MONSTER ENERGY GRAND PRIX OF CZECHIA, following a crash you pushed and struck circuit Marshals who were trying to recover your machine.

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This is an action prejudicial to the interests of the sport and is therefore an infringement as described in Article 3.3.2.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations “any corrupt or fraudulent act, or any action prejudicial to the interests of the meetings or of the sport, carried out by a person or a group of persons occurring during an event”

Sanction

For the above reasons the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel has imposed upon you a suspension from the MONSTER ENERGY GRAND PRIX OF CZECHIA. (in accordance with articles 3.2.1 and 3.3.2.3 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations)

Bezzecchi leads Martin in the Sprint, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Late race crash handed five points to Martin

Bezzecchi was on course to increase his title lead over team-mate Jorge Martin until the late accident.

Instead, Martin inherited Bezzecchi's fifth place and gained five points on the Italian, reducing the deficit to 15 points.

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Martin, who must overcome a tenth place start and serve two long lap penalties, now has the chance to retake the world championship lead on Sunday.

Bezzecchi qualified in fourth place.