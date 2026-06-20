FIM stewards reject Aprilia appeal of Marco Bezzecchi Brno MotoGP ban

An appeal lodged by Aprilia against the suspension of Marco Bezzecchi from the Brno MotoGP has been rejected by the FIM MotoGP Stewards panel.

The decision to suspend Marco Bezzecchi was announced by the FIM MotoGP Stewards panel as a result of an investigation into an incident which occurred after Bezzecchi crashed out of the Sprint at Brno, as the Italian pushed and struck a marshal who was trying to recover his bike.

An appeal was lodged by Aprilia shortly after the suspension was announced at 19:52 local time in Brno. The appeal hearings were held between 20:05 and 20:37 and involved Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing team manager Paolo Bonora, and Simon Crafar, Tamara Matko, and Andres Somolinos from the MotoGP Stewards panel.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

A statement released from stewards confirmed the rejection of the appeal and the upholding of the suspension of Bezzecchi from the Czech Grand Prix.

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The reasoning given by the FIM MotoGP Stewards for the rejection of the appeal is as follows.

“The FIM Appeal Stewards have carefully considered the submissions made on behalf of the rider and the evidence presented, including video footage, official reports and the circumstances surrounding the incident,” a statement from the stewards reads.

“Whilst the Appeal Stewards recognise that riders involved in accidents may experience frustration, disappointment and heightened emotion immediately following an accident, such circumstances cannot excuse or justify physical aggression directed towards circuit personnel performing their official duties.

“Circuit marshals and other safety officials are fundamental to the safe conduct of motorcycle sport. They operate in hazardous environments, often placing themselves in close proximity to moving motorcycles and other dangers in order to protect competitors and facilitate the safe continuation of the event. The sport relies on these officials carrying out their responsibilities without fear of intimidation, abuse, or physical assault.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“The principles of sporting conduct require all participants to treat officials, marshals, and volunteers with respect at all times. Any physical contact of an aggressive nature towards a circuit safety official represents a serious departure from those standards and undermines the mutual trust and respect upon which the safe operation of the Championship depends.

“The Appeal Stewards consider it particularly significant that the individuals involved were marshals actively engaged in the recovery of the rider's machine following an accident. Such personnel were acting solely in the interests of rider safety, event safety, and the orderly conduct of the competition.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Physical aggression towards marshals is wholly unacceptable in professional motorsport and cannot be tolerated regardless of the circumstances leading to the incident. Failure to respond appropriately to such conduct would risk sending the wrong message to competitors throughout the Championship and would be inconsistent with the governing body's obligation to protect officials, volunteers, and workers who contribute to the sport.

“Having regard to the seriousness of the conduct, the status of the persons involved as circuit safety officials, the need to uphold proper standards of behavior, and the need for both specific and general deterrence, the Appeal Stewards are satisfied that the Stewards Panel was entitled to conclude that the rider's actions constituted an action prejudicial to the interests of the sport.

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“The Appeal Stewards further conclude that the sanction imposed is proportionate to the seriousness of the infringement and falls within the reasonable range of penalties available to the Stewards Panel. Accordingly, the appeal is rejected and the original decision is upheld in its entirety.”