2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno, round 9 of 22.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer leads warm-up for the 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno ahead of fellow Ducati riders Marc Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Pole qualifier and Sprint runner-up Ai Ogura was sixth, with Saturday's winner Pecco Bagnaia in twelfth.

All riders chose medium rubber front and rear - the expected choice for the grand prix - except Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli and Brad Binder, who chose the soft rear.

Marco Bezzecchi banned

MotoGP World Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi was absent from warm-up after being suspended from the grand prix for pushing and striking a marshal in the aftermath of his Sprint accident.

Team-mate and nearest title rival Jorge Martin, currently 15 points behind, has the chance to take the world championship lead this afternoon.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

However, Martin - who has a double lap penalty to serve in today’s race for triggering a five-rider pile-up, involving Bezzecchi, at the start of the Hungarian grand prix - was just 17th this morning.

Although not close enough to take the title lead today, di Giannantonio (-36 points), Pedro Acosta (-48 points) and reigning champion Marquez (-65 points) will also be looking to capitalise on Bezzecchi's non-start.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has a three-place grid penalty for obstructing Enea Bastianini in qualifying and will start last on the grid.

2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)1'52.848s4/5316k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.122s3/6320k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.158s4/6322k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.243s6/6318k
5Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.258s5/6317k
6Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.291s5/5319k
7Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.318s5/6319k
8Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.428s4/6316k
9Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.442s6/6321k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.470s6/6319k
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.499s5/6319k
12Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.519s6/6322k
13Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.582s4/6320k
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.769s5/5320k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.861s4/6321k
16Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+0.878s3/6318k
17Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.939s5/6317k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.035s4/6318k
19Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.073s3/6318k
20Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.567s3/5317k

* Rookie

Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Ai Ogura, Aprilia, 1m 51.139s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 53.691s (2025)

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

 

Alex Marquez, attempting a MotoGP return after suffering collarbone and vertebra fractures in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago, withdrew from the event after qualifying.

Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a third event.
 

2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Warm-up Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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