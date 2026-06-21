Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer leads warm-up for the 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno ahead of fellow Ducati riders Marc Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Pole qualifier and Sprint runner-up Ai Ogura was sixth, with Saturday's winner Pecco Bagnaia in twelfth.

All riders chose medium rubber front and rear - the expected choice for the grand prix - except Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli and Brad Binder, who chose the soft rear.

Marco Bezzecchi banned

MotoGP World Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi was absent from warm-up after being suspended from the grand prix for pushing and striking a marshal in the aftermath of his Sprint accident.

Team-mate and nearest title rival Jorge Martin, currently 15 points behind, has the chance to take the world championship lead this afternoon.

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Jorge Martin, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

However, Martin - who has a double lap penalty to serve in today’s race for triggering a five-rider pile-up, involving Bezzecchi, at the start of the Hungarian grand prix - was just 17th this morning.

Although not close enough to take the title lead today, di Giannantonio (-36 points), Pedro Acosta (-48 points) and reigning champion Marquez (-65 points) will also be looking to capitalise on Bezzecchi's non-start.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has a three-place grid penalty for obstructing Enea Bastianini in qualifying and will start last on the grid.

2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 1'52.848s 4/5 316k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.122s 3/6 320k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.158s 4/6 322k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.243s 6/6 318k 5 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.258s 5/6 317k 6 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.291s 5/5 319k 7 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.318s 5/6 319k 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.428s 4/6 316k 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.442s 6/6 321k 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.470s 6/6 319k 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.499s 5/6 319k 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.519s 6/6 322k 13 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.582s 4/6 320k 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.769s 5/5 320k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.861s 4/6 321k 16 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +0.878s 3/6 318k 17 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.939s 5/6 317k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.035s 4/6 318k 19 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.073s 3/6 318k 20 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.567s 3/5 317k

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* Rookie

Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Ai Ogura, Aprilia, 1m 51.139s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 53.691s (2025)

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Alex Marquez, attempting a MotoGP return after suffering collarbone and vertebra fractures in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago, withdrew from the event after qualifying.

Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a third event.

