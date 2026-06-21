2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno, round 9 of 22.
Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer leads warm-up for the 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno ahead of fellow Ducati riders Marc Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.
Pole qualifier and Sprint runner-up Ai Ogura was sixth, with Saturday's winner Pecco Bagnaia in twelfth.
All riders chose medium rubber front and rear - the expected choice for the grand prix - except Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli and Brad Binder, who chose the soft rear.
Marco Bezzecchi banned
MotoGP World Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi was absent from warm-up after being suspended from the grand prix for pushing and striking a marshal in the aftermath of his Sprint accident.
Team-mate and nearest title rival Jorge Martin, currently 15 points behind, has the chance to take the world championship lead this afternoon.
However, Martin - who has a double lap penalty to serve in today’s race for triggering a five-rider pile-up, involving Bezzecchi, at the start of the Hungarian grand prix - was just 17th this morning.
Although not close enough to take the title lead today, di Giannantonio (-36 points), Pedro Acosta (-48 points) and reigning champion Marquez (-65 points) will also be looking to capitalise on Bezzecchi's non-start.
Toprak Razgatlioglu has a three-place grid penalty for obstructing Enea Bastianini in qualifying and will start last on the grid.
2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|1'52.848s
|4/5
|316k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.122s
|3/6
|320k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.158s
|4/6
|322k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.243s
|6/6
|318k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.258s
|5/6
|317k
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.291s
|5/5
|319k
|7
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.318s
|5/6
|319k
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.428s
|4/6
|316k
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.442s
|6/6
|321k
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.470s
|6/6
|319k
|11
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.499s
|5/6
|319k
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.519s
|6/6
|322k
|13
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.582s
|4/6
|320k
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.769s
|5/5
|320k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.861s
|4/6
|321k
|16
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+0.878s
|3/6
|318k
|17
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.939s
|5/6
|317k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.035s
|4/6
|318k
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.073s
|3/6
|318k
|20
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.567s
|3/5
|317k
* Rookie
Official Brno MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Ai Ogura, Aprilia, 1m 51.139s (2026)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 53.691s (2025)
Alex Marquez, attempting a MotoGP return after suffering collarbone and vertebra fractures in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago, withdrew from the event after qualifying.
Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a third event.