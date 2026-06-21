Brno: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Czech Grand Prix at Brno, round 9 of 22.
Jorge Martin cuts Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi's MotoGP title lead to just eight points after the Czech Grand Prix at Brno.
But the biggest news was that reigning champion Marc Marquez slashed the full 25-points from the absent Bezzecchi's advantage with his third victory in four races.
The Ducati Lenovo star is now just 40-points behind Bezzecchi, with 37 available at each grand prix weekend.
Bezzecchi suspended
Bezzecchi was suspended from the race for striking a marshal after his Sprint accident.
Jorge Martin began the race 15 points behind, but also had a double long lap penalty to serve and could only manage ninth place at the chequered flag.
Fabio di Giannantonio, now separating Martin and Marquez, also closed in on the top with fourth place for VR46.
However, KTM's Pedro Acosta was left empty-handed after a technical failure while in fifth place on the very last lap and has dropped behind both Marquez and Brno runner-up Ai Ogura in the standings.
Sprint winner Pecco Bagnaia remains seventh overall, but closes the gap to the top, after 1-3 results in Brno.
Brno: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|180
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|172
|(-8)
|3
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|157
|(-23)
|4
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|140
|(-40)
|5
|^1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|134
|(-46)
|6
|˅2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|132
|(-48)
|7
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|127
|(-53)
|8
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|106
|(-74)
|9
|^1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|76
|(-104)
|10
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|67
|(-113)
|11
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|65
|(-115)
|12
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|57
|(-123)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|53
|(-127)
|14
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|43
|(-137)
|15
|^1
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|41
|(-139)
|16
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|37
|(-143)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|34
|(-146)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|26
|(-154)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|12
|(-168)
|20
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|11
|(-169)
|21
|^1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|11
|(-169)
|22
|˅1
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-171)
|23
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|7
|(-173)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|4
|(-176)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie