Jorge Martin cuts Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi's MotoGP title lead to just eight points after the Czech Grand Prix at Brno.

But the biggest news was that reigning champion Marc Marquez slashed the full 25-points from the absent Bezzecchi's advantage with his third victory in four races.

The Ducati Lenovo star is now just 40-points behind Bezzecchi, with 37 available at each grand prix weekend.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi suspended

Bezzecchi was suspended from the race for striking a marshal after his Sprint accident.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Jorge Martin began the race 15 points behind, but also had a double long lap penalty to serve and could only manage ninth place at the chequered flag.

Fabio di Giannantonio, now separating Martin and Marquez, also closed in on the top with fourth place for VR46.

However, KTM's Pedro Acosta was left empty-handed after a technical failure while in fifth place on the very last lap and has dropped behind both Marquez and Brno runner-up Ai Ogura in the standings.

Sprint winner Pecco Bagnaia remains seventh overall, but closes the gap to the top, after 1-3 results in Brno.

Brno: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 180 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 172 (-8) 3 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 157 (-23) 4 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 140 (-40) 5 ^1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 134 (-46) 6 ˅2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 132 (-48) 7 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 127 (-53) 8 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 106 (-74) 9 ^1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 76 (-104) 10 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 67 (-113) 11 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 65 (-115) 12 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 57 (-123) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 53 (-127) 14 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 43 (-137) 15 ^1 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 41 (-139) 16 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 37 (-143) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 34 (-146) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 26 (-154) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 12 (-168) 20 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 11 (-169) 21 ^1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 11 (-169) 22 ˅1 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-171) 23 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 7 (-173) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 4 (-176)

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

