Brno: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Czech Grand Prix at Brno, round 9 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, Sunday, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, Sunday, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Jorge Martin cuts Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi's MotoGP title lead to just eight points after the Czech Grand Prix at Brno.

But the biggest news was that reigning champion Marc Marquez slashed the full 25-points from the absent Bezzecchi's advantage with his third victory in four races.

The Ducati Lenovo star is now just 40-points behind Bezzecchi, with 37 available at each grand prix weekend.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi suspended

Bezzecchi was suspended from the race for striking a marshal after his Sprint accident. 

Jorge Martin began the race 15 points behind, but also had a double long lap penalty to serve and could only manage ninth place at the chequered flag.

Fabio di Giannantonio, now separating Martin and Marquez, also closed in on the top with fourth place for VR46.

However, KTM's Pedro Acosta was left empty-handed after a technical failure while in fifth place on the very last lap and has dropped behind both Marquez and Brno runner-up Ai Ogura in the standings.

Sprint winner Pecco Bagnaia remains seventh overall, but closes the gap to the top, after 1-3 results in Brno.

Brno: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)180 
2=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)172(-8)
3=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)157(-23)
4^1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)140(-40)
5^1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)134(-46)
6˅2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)132(-48)
7=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)127(-53)
8=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)106(-74)
9^1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)76(-104)
10˅1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)67(-113)
11=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)65(-115)
12=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)57(-123)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)53(-127)
14=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)43(-137)
15^1Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*41(-139)
16˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)37(-143)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)34(-146)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)26(-154)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)12(-168)
20=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)11(-169)
21^1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*11(-169)
22˅1Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-171)
23=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)7(-173)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)4(-176)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Brno: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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