Marco Bezzecchi’s first words on Czech MotoGP race ban after hitting marshal

MotoGP championship leader Marco Bezzecchi has apologised for hitting a marshal in his first statement since being banned from Sunday’s Czech Grand Prix.

The Aprilia rider crashed in the latter stages of Saturday’s sprint at Brno while running inside the top five, ceding crucial ground in the standings to team-mate Jorge Martin.

Hours after the race had finished, footage began to emerge from the aftermath of the crash showing Marco Bezzecchi hitting a marshal while they were recovering his stricken bike.

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The source of Bezzecchi’s outburst stems from his bike revving when it was initially lifted up from the ground, with the Italian first pushing one marshal’s face before slapping him.

The FIM MotoGP stewards elected to suspend Bezzecchi from the remainder of the Czech Grand Prix weekend, which means he will not start Sunday’s main race.

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Aprilia appealed the penalty, but this was rejected by the stewards. Aprilia has since accepted the penalty and will not raise the issue further.

Bezzecchi has now apologised in a statement posted to his social media channels.

“I would like to apologise to the entire MotoGP community for my behaviour toward the trackside marshal,” the statement read.

“I’m also sorry because I know how much effort and sacrifice marshals make to endure our safety.

“This behaviour shouldn’t happen and there is no justification for it.

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“I apologise to everyone, Aprilia Racing and all of my fans.”

On Sunday morning, a visibly upset Bezzecchi went to the marshals post where the incident happened and apologised for his actions.

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The stewards took into account Aprilia’s defence that Bezzecchi acted in the heat of the moment, but didn’t believe this excused his behaviour.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

The suspension could deal a massive blow to Bezzecchi’s championship lead on Sunday.

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Jorge Martin is just 15 points behind his team-mate and can now limit the damage from two long lap penalties he has to serve as punishment for causing a pile-up - which involved Bezzecchi - in Hungary.

A repeat of his sprint podium for Marc Marquez will also see the reigning champion cut down his 65-point deficit to Bezzecchi in the standings.

This incident piles further pressure onto Aprilia management following a spate of issues in recent rounds, including team-mate friendly fire and a incident between Martin and team boss Paolo Bonora at the Catalan Grand Prix.