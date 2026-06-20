“I take responsibility” - Brno MotoGP Sprint podium out of reach for di Giannantonio

Fabio di Giannantonio rued not joining factory Ducati riders Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in sticking with the soft rear tyre for Saturday’s Brno Sprint.

The top five riders all arrived on the grid with the soft rear fitted, but pole-sitter Ai Ogura and fellow front-row starter di Giannantonio joined most of the field in switching to the medium in near 50°C track temperatures.

However, the factory Ducati duo stayed with the soft and went on to finish first and third, either side of Ogura.

di Giannantonio chases Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

di Giannantonio followed them home in fourth, but with the soft tyre maintaining its performance to the finish, was never close enough to challenge Marquez for the final podium place.

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“My start was good. I was just beside Moreira at the third corner, so it was possible to try to fight for the podium,” said di Giannantonio.

“But I did a mistake, choosing the wrong tyre. I was much faster into the corners, especially comparing with Marc, when I was behind him.

“But then I didn't have the traction that he had, especially in the first laps. Then at the end of the race, I was pushing, trying to see if their soft tyre would drop, but it did not.

“So I take the responsibility. We have to work better with the team. And yeah, let's move on.”

Marc Marquez leads di Giannantonio for 3rd, Sprint, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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"Easy to say now"

Like much of the grid, the VR46 rider admitted there had been uncertainty over tyre choice before the Sprint and is now unsure if the medium is the obvious option for Sunday's grand prix.

“If you see the grid, nobody had a tyre on, because it was undecided,” he said. “But it’s easy to say now that the soft was the right choice.

“I don't discount anything [either tyre for the grand prix]. Now I want to check all the possibilities.”

Despite missing out on the podium, di Giannantonio gained ground on championship-leading Aprilia riders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, while extending his advantage over fourth-placed Pedro Acosta after the KTM rider crashed out.

However, the Italian insisted it's too early to think about championship points.

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“Honestly, I was pushing 120% because I really wanted the podium,” said Diggia.

“At the moment, I'm just trying to make as many podiums and wins as I can, and try to do the maximum job every race.

“Because I think only like this you can see your maximum potential at the end of the year. So at the moment, it's really day by day.”