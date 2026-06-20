Why couldn’t Ai Ogura convert maiden MotoGP pole to sprint win at Brno?

Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP rider Ai Ogura says the “front feeling wasn’t what I expected” in the Czech Grand Prix sprint, which kept him from a first victory.

The Japanese rider made history on Saturday by becoming the youngest-ever polesitter in MotoGP from his country when he smashed the lap record in qualifying at Brno.

But he couldn’t convert that into a first sprint victory, as he dropped behind Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia off the line and couldn’t find a way through during the 10-lap race.

Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Ai Ogura had to settle for second - his first sprint podium - but was not happy with his performance in the race.

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“Happy about the result, not the performance,” he said when analysing his sprint.

“The front feeling wasn’t what I expected. Just from the conditions. We didn’t touch so much on the bike.”

Ogura was the only rider inside the top three to use the medium rear tyre, though he believes this was still the correct choice for him.

Despite having a grip advantage late in the sprint on the harder tyre, Ogura says his only hope of winning was a mistake from Bagnaia.

“I think so,” he said when asked if he though the medium was still the correct decision.

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“At least for us, the medium was the right choice.

“What I could do was just wait for a mistake from Pecco, and he didn’t make any mistakes. So, that’s it.”

Losing the lead off the line, Ogura admits his launch was “one of the worst” he’d done all weekend to that point.

“The start was OK, but I think it was slower than the practice start,” he explained.

“I did five, six practice starts this weekend, but I think the one I did in the sprint was one of the worst. I know why.”

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Ogura, di Giannantonio, Bagnaia, qualifying, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Ogura will go from pole again on Sunday in the main grand prix, marking the first time a Japanese rider has done so since Takaaki Nakagami at the Teruel Grand Prix in 2020.

But when asked how it felt to be the youngest Japanese polesitter in MotoGP history, Ogura gave a blunt response: “Because we are so few, that’s why I’m the youngest.

“At least I’m the youngest, so, nice, yes.”