Toprak Razgatlioglu reveals curious Yamaha plan for Brno MotoGP 850cc test

Monday will be the first chance for many MotoGP riders to sample the new 850cc MotoGP bikes that will be introduced in 2027, as well as the Pirelli tyres; one such rider is Toprak Razgatlioglu, who has revealed a detail about Yamaha’s run plan for the test.

The test will be Razgatlioglu’s first time on the 850cc Yamaha MotoGP bike, but the Turkish rider says there is already a Sprint simulation planned for Monday even in this primitive stage of his adaptation to the bike.

Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix,… © Gold & Goose

“Tomorrow I'm very busy,” Toprak Razgatlioglu said after finishing 14th in the Brno MotoGP race.

“It looks like, I see the schedule, I will do many laps and also we will do sprint race simulation.

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“Why we are doing sprint race simulation immediately, I don't know. But I'm tired today because I'm really pushing the maximum last 10 laps.

“Anyway, you know, this is good. Maybe I'm really enjoying with the Pirelli that I have.

“Tomorrow immediately we will see, also, 850cc engine. I hope we make a really big step.”

The test itself has sparked a degree of controversy as some riders will not be able to ride in the test as a result of them changing manufacturers for 2027, which means they will not be able to try the Pirellis.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha. © Gold & Goose

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Three-time WorldSBK champion Razgatlioglu, of course, has plenty of experience on Pirelli’s superbike tyres, although tomorrow will be his first chance to try their MotoGP tyres.

There is a concern from the Pramac Yamaha rider that he will then be on the back foot at Assen next weekend when he will be back on Michelins for practice at the Dutch TT.

“You know, everyone’s expectation is a lot,” said Razgatlioglu, looking towards his first time on the MotoGP Pirellis.

“But we will see. I'm not sure only with Pirelli tyres [that something changes]. Okay, maybe it's more safe, you feel much better, the front or rear, but we need a good package. But we will see tomorrow, you know.

“Before the riding the bike – also I'm still not see the bike – I'm not easy to say [that] it's better. After the test, I think it's better we talk about this.

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“The biggest problem also tomorrow, all day I'm running Pirelli tyre and after we fly to Assen. Yeah, start riding with Michelin. This one is difficult.”