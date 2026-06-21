Marshal incident has exposed critical Marco Bezzecchi weakness in MotoGP title fight

Marco Bezzecchi’s visible emotion on Sunday morning when he went to speak to the marshal, Ladislav, who he struck twice in the immediate aftermath of his crash out of the sprint at the Czech Grand Prix, was a much truer reflection of the Italian’s character than the ugly reason for his apology.

People have argued that this is in keeping with Bezzecchi’s temperament. He shoved a marshal in Valencia after a practice crash in 2022, as he feared his Ducati was going to “explode”. A year later, beer in hand, he let rip to the media about how he felt Marc Marquez was the dirtiest rider on the grid, following a clash in the 2023 Valencia Grand Prix.

Human beings have a knack for making mistakes; everyone reading this article has in some shape or form. What’s important is how we learn from them. For the most part, Bezzecchi has clearly grown from these incidents. His relationship with Marquez over the course of last season is a testament to this.

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But mistakes of the past don’t preclude us from making more further down the line. That is, after all, the beauty of being human: nobody is perfect, and we are not impervious to our emotions.

This was very much something taken into consideration by the FIM MotoGP stewards, led by ex-racer Simon Crafar, when Aprilia appealed their decision to impose a ban on Bezzecchi from competing in Sunday’s Czech Grand Prix.

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But it was not enough to excuse his behaviour. And nor should it have been.

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola called the punishment “disproportionate” to previous transgressions of a similar nature. Indeed, Fabio Quartararo was given a fine and a brief suspension from a practice session for shoving a marshal after a fall at Le Mans last year. Crucially, though, he didn’t strike a marshal.

It’s a statement that can never be worn out: without the volunteer force of marshals that put their lives at risk, there would be no racing. Without them, Marco Bezzecchi would not currently be enjoying the privilege of a lifestyle that is afforded to one employed as a factory Aprilia MotoGP rider.

The stewards had no choice but to take a dim view of his actions: “This is an action prejudicial to the interests of the sport and is therefore an infringement as described in Article 3.3.2.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations “any corrupt or fraudulent act, or any action prejudicial to the interests of the meetings or of the sport, carried out by a person or a group of persons occurring during an event”.

It was a decision with huge ramifications. Bezzecchi is the championship leader and remains so after the Czech Grand Prix, albeit with a much narrower gap than he had coming into the event. But it was a decision that sent a clear statement: nobody, no matter how big a name you are, will get away with hitting marshals.

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Ultimately, if the sanction for MotoGP riders is not severe, it sets a bad precedent for riders in Moto2 and Moto3.

Bezzecchi hasn’t yet spoken out on the incident, save for a statement on his social media channels where he apologised. A “shocked” Ladislav must also be commended for his response, as he took a position of understanding based on the heat-of-the-moment situation and welcomed Bezzecchi’s apology with open arms.

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“One thing I will say is, I've been in that position of—you get up, no matter what's going on, no matter if you thought you could get back in the race, no matter if the bike was revving or whatever it was—people that have not done it and been in that situation don't get it,” Cal Crutchlow said.

“You are so hot, you're already pissed off that you crashed. Listen, what he did was completely wrong, but I understand that you want to smash everything around. I'm not saying that should be people or bikes or walls or whatever; it shouldn't be anything, but that's just—you don't understand.

“All the riders will understand that feeling, and I'm sure the stewards do as well because one of them is an ex-rider and all these things, but in the end, this can't be done. It's an unfortunate situation but it's finished now. It's done, he's had his penalty, he's said sorry. There's nothing else anybody can do. It's happened and that's it. I genuinely believe he's sorry. It's just one of those things and I think we'll move on from that.”

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Bezzecchi will have to dust himself off and refocus, with the Dutch Grand Prix just a few days away now. But he does so now from a considerably weaker position as championship leader, with some uncomfortable truths to face.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Czech MotoGP © Gold and Goose

A major weakness has been exposed that Marc Marquez can exploit

Bezzecchi’s frustration was understandable. To that point, he was looking at a best of fifth as his sprint struggles in 2026 continued. He then registered his fourth sprint crash from the first nine of the campaign.

It was a needless error that allowed team-mate Jorge Martin to shave five points off of Bezzecchi’s championship lead, on a weekend where the Spaniard had to serve two long lap penalties in the grand prix.

It also allowed Marc Marquez to reduce his deficit to 65 points. The seven-time champion was 102 adrift after the Italian Grand Prix, having missed Sunday at Le Mans following a crash in the sprint, as well as the entire Catalan Grand Prix after surgery on a recurring nerve issue in his right shoulder.

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Marquez himself admitted after winning the Czech Grand Prix that his challenge was “completely over”. Back-to-back grand prix wins, as Bezzecchi failed to score in three of the last four races across Hungary and Czechia, means he’s just 40 behind.

“I’m in the game now,” Marquez declared in the post-race press conference on Sunday at Brno. He shouldn’t be. Winning at Balaton Park was one thing; it was a left-handed circuit that placed less strain on his recovering right shoulder. Brno was a completely different prospect. Marquez noted on Friday that he had the best feeling of the season on his Ducati, but used too much energy and had to manage his body across the rest of the weekend.

Ahead of the Czech Grand Prix, Marquez said he’d be happy with finishing 10s from the win. That would have put him a distant fourth on Sunday, where he predicted his pace was good enough before surprising himself in the grand prix.

Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Thursday, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Looking towards the Dutch Grand Prix, he’s already branded it as a weekend to “survive”, as Assen is a circuit he struggles at even when he is fully fit. But after what happened at Brno, he can no longer be ruled out of anything.

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And that’s a problem for Bezzecchi. Marquez, even as reigning champion, is not the hunted right now. If he misses out on the title, the situation with his shoulder in the first half of the season is the root cause. The pressure is still on Bezzecchi and Aprilia.

Brno proved that, when the pressure ramps up, Bezzecchi - at this very moment - isn’t able to stand up to it. In a scenario where the championship is on a knife-edge later in the season, Bezzecchi doesn’t look like he is equipped to stand up to that.

That’s something Jorge Martin, just eight points behind him now despite having a penalty to serve in the Czech Grand Prix, will be able to exploit, having been in a title-winning position before. And it’s certainly something Marquez will know how to play to his advantage.

Marquez is the master of mind games, whether that’s through his comments to the media, or his actions on track. Marquez, for his part, did offer a partial defence for Bezzecchi when asked about it. But he’ll know there is a way to get under the Italian’s skin now. Don’t be surprised to hear Marquez start shifting the title pressure onto Bezzecchi as the season goes on, or following him on track during crucial sessions.

Bezzecchi has to respond. The DNF in Hungary was not his fault, but the last few weeks have been a far cry from the performance of the Italian Grand Prix.

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Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Can Aprilia hold its faltering title challenge together?

The RS-GP remains a strong package. It smashed the lap record with Ai Ogura at Brno. But Ducati leaves Czechia with a double victory and two of its riders within 40 points of Bezzecchi at the top of the championship.

And the Ducati hasn’t exactly looked like a bad package of late. There is more consistency with the GP26, and a fully fit Marc Marquez will be able to exploit that better than anyone.

Lately, the cracks at Aprilia have been deepening. In the space of four rounds, it has had to deal with two intra-manufacturer collisions that have severely tested the brand’s rules of engagement, and a race-ban worthy outburst from its championship leader.

Rivola is in a tough spot to try and steady his ship. The decision to appeal Bezzecchi’s penalty, though his actions were condemned, made sense - any team boss would have done the same. But calling it “disproportionate” just weeks after suggesting Martin could have been given a harsher penalty for his Hungary pile-up, which Rivola declared “a mistake a world champion shouldn’t make”, is a messy look.

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“I think we need to fix our last few weekends and we can be again as competitive as Ai Ogura showed this weekend,” Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola noted on Sunday at Brno.

After nine rounds, the early portion of the 2026 season feels like something of a honeymoon period for Aprilia. All of a sudden, the last two grands prix before the summer break feel significantly more important to how the rest of the campaign will unfold for the brand…