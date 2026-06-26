2026 Dutch Moto3 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round ten, the Dutch Grand Prix, where Joel Kelso lead an all Honda top three.
The opening day for Moto3 in the Netherlands at Assen saw Joel Kelso better his own session leading lap to finish Friday fastest and lead the riders to Q2 after Practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.
Leading for most of the session, the Australian dealt well with the heat, to return to track for GRYD MLav Racing to finish the day with a best of 1m 40.918s on the Honda.
It was a strong day for the manufacturer in Assen, with Guido Pini up to pace in the big group on track together, finishing just 0.216s slower for Leopard after a tough few rounds for the team.
Kelso’s team-mate Eddie O’Shea was also well positioned on track to move up to third late in the session after a long break before the last flying laps as the riders used a variety of fans and air blowers to cool back down, for an all Honda top three.
Marco Morelli was off the pace and outside the top twenty before the Aspar rider gave a final push to climb to fifth, the top KTM on Friday.
Adrian Cruces was also making moves in the right direction, sat in the group led around by Alvaro Carpe, the CIP Green Power rider rose from17th to fourth, only losing one place by the chequered flag to place fifth.
Rico Salmela was top rookie in sixth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, directly in behind Carpe, who was seventh for the Ajo team.
David Almansa chose to run solo, but after losing his rivals only found pace for eighth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, ahead of Marcos Uriarte in ninth as he continued in place of the injured David Munoz at the team.
Brian Uriarte completed the top 10 on the second Ajo bike, the first rider over half a second off the lead time.
Maxino Quiles survived a scare as he approached the pit entrance, with a slowing Adrian Fernandez moving over to enter as he flew around the corner, no further action was taken on the move, with Quiles not improving, leaving the Aspar rider 11th.
The remaining Q2 progression slots went to Ryusei Yamanaka for MT Helmets - MSi in 12th , Hakim Danish, who went on to win in Brno after finishing Friday ahead in 13th for the same team and Fernandez in 14th on the second Leopard.
Joel Esteban had fought towards progression, but his late lap was cancelled, pushing the Level Up- MTA rider back to 22nd .
Fallers in the session, Matteo Bertelle and Casey O’Gorman both found themselves shuffled out of the top 14, in 15th and 16th at the chequered flag.
Moto3 Practice times:
2026 Dutch Moto3 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|1m 40.918s
|2
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.216s
|3
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.249s
|4
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.395s
|5
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.399s
|6
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.401s
|7
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.471s
|8
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.477s
|9
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.561s
|10
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.588s
|11
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.598s
|12
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.693s
|13
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.722s
|14
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.748s
|15
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.849s
|16
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.851s
|17
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.918s
|18
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.929s
|19
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.137s
|20
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.279s
|21
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.372s
|22
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.382s
|23
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.413s
|24
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.416s
|25
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.558s
|26
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.581s
Official Dutch Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap:Joel Kelso (2025) 1m 40.395s
All time lap record: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 39.703s
Best Pole: Angel Piqueras (2024) 1m 39.746s
Free Practice 1
The first session saw Carpe take over right at the end to top the timesheets, taking over from long term leader Almansa.
Quiles survived an early warning wobble through the chicane, finding his limit on his way to third ahead of Aspar team-mate Morelli in fourth.
Kelso was also the top Honda in FP1, behind the four KTM bikes, completing the morning top five.
Salmela was the top rookie in both sessions for Red Bull KTM Tech3, in sixth, just quicker than Fernandez.
Danish, who topped FP1 a week ago in Czechia, was 11th.
There were no fallers, but Leo Rammerstorfer pulled off a huge save, staying on board after riding over the grass and gravel at turn seven.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto3 FP1 times:
2026 Dutch Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|1m 40.869s
|2
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.099s
|3
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.298s
|4
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.393s
|5
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.400s
|6
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.417s
|7
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.422s
|8
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.433s
|9
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.438s
|10
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.507s
|11
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.580s
|12
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.643s
|13
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.685s
|14
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.700s
|15
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.727s
|16
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.802s
|17
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.825s
|18
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.021s
|19
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.086s
|20
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.101s
|21
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.234s
|22
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.714s
|23
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.830s
|24
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.952s
|25
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.982s
|26
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.279s