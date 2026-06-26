2026 Dutch Moto3 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round ten, the Dutch Grand Prix, where Joel Kelso lead an all Honda top three.

Joel Kelso, Moto3, 2026
Joel Kelso, Moto3, 2026
© Gold & Goose
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The opening day for Moto3 in the Netherlands at Assen saw Joel Kelso better his own session leading lap to finish Friday fastest and lead the riders to Q2 after Practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Leading for most of the session, the Australian dealt well with the heat, to return to track for GRYD MLav Racing to finish the day with a best of 1m 40.918s on the Honda.

It was a strong day for the manufacturer in Assen, with Guido Pini up to pace in the big group on track together, finishing just 0.216s slower for Leopard after a tough few rounds for the team.

Kelso’s team-mate Eddie O’Shea was also well positioned on track to move up to third late in the session after a long break before the last flying laps as the riders used a variety of fans and air blowers to cool back down, for an all Honda top three.

Marco Morelli was off the pace and outside the top twenty before the Aspar rider gave a final push to climb to fifth, the top KTM on Friday.

Adrian Cruces was also making moves in the right direction, sat in the group led around by Alvaro Carpe, the CIP Green Power rider rose from17th  to fourth, only losing one place by the chequered flag to place fifth.

Rico Salmela was top rookie in sixth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, directly in behind Carpe, who was seventh for the Ajo team.

David Almansa chose to run solo, but after losing his rivals only found pace for eighth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, ahead of Marcos Uriarte in ninth as he continued in place of the injured David Munoz at the team.

Brian Uriarte completed the top 10 on the second Ajo bike, the first rider over half a second off the lead time.

Maxino Quiles survived a scare as he approached the pit entrance, with a slowing Adrian Fernandez moving over to enter as he flew around the corner, no further action was taken on the move, with Quiles not improving, leaving the Aspar rider 11th.

The remaining Q2 progression slots went to Ryusei Yamanaka for MT Helmets - MSi in 12th , Hakim Danish, who went on to win in Brno after finishing Friday ahead in 13th for the same team and Fernandez in 14th on the second Leopard.

Joel Esteban had fought towards progression, but his late lap was cancelled, pushing the Level Up- MTA rider back to 22nd .

Fallers in the session, Matteo Bertelle and Casey O’Gorman both found themselves shuffled out of the top 14, in 15th and 16th at the chequered flag.


Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Dutch Moto3  - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)1m 40.918s
2Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+0.216s
3Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.249s
4Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.395s
5Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.399s
6Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.401s
7Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.471s
8David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.477s
9Marcos UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.561s
10Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.588s
11Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.598s
12Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.693s
13Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.722s
14Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.748s
15Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.849s
16Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.851s
17Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.918s
18Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.929s
19Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.137s
20Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.279s
21Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.372s
22Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.382s
23Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.413s
24Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.416s
25Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.558s
26Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.581s


Official Dutch Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap:Joel Kelso (2025) 1m 40.395s
All time lap record: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 39.703s
Best Pole: Angel Piqueras (2024) 1m 39.746s


Free Practice 1

The first session saw Carpe take over right at the end to top the timesheets, taking over from long term leader Almansa.

Quiles survived an early warning wobble through the chicane, finding his limit on his way to third ahead of Aspar team-mate Morelli in fourth.

Kelso was also the top Honda in FP1, behind the four KTM bikes, completing the morning top five.

Salmela was the top rookie in both sessions for Red Bull KTM Tech3, in sixth, just quicker than Fernandez.

Danish, who topped FP1 a week ago in Czechia, was 11th.

There were no fallers, but Leo Rammerstorfer pulled off a huge save,  staying on board after riding over the grass and gravel at turn seven.

 

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026 Dutch  Moto3  - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 40.869s
2David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.099s
3Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.298s
4Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.393s
5Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.400s
6Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.417s
7Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.422s
8Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.433s
9Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.438s
10Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+0.507s
11Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.580s
12Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.643s
13Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.685s
14Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.700s
15Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.727s
16Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.802s
17Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+0.825s
18Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.021s
19Marcos UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.086s
20Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.101s
21Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.234s
22Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.714s
23Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.830s
24Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.952s
25Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.982s
26Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.279s

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