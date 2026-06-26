2026 Dutch Moto3  - Practice Results

The opening day for Moto3 in the Netherlands at Assen saw Joel Kelso better his own session leading lap to finish Friday fastest and lead the riders to Q2 after Practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Leading for most of the session, the Australian dealt well with the heat, to return to track for GRYD MLav Racing to finish the day with a best of 1m 40.918s on the Honda.

It was a strong day for the manufacturer in Assen, with Guido Pini up to pace in the big group on track together, finishing just 0.216s slower for Leopard after a tough few rounds for the team.

Kelso’s team-mate Eddie O’Shea was also well positioned on track to move up to third late in the session after a long break before the last flying laps as the riders used a variety of fans and air blowers to cool back down, for an all Honda top three.

Marco Morelli was off the pace and outside the top twenty before the Aspar rider gave a final push to climb to fifth, the top KTM on Friday.

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Adrian Cruces was also making moves in the right direction, sat in the group led around by Alvaro Carpe, the CIP Green Power rider rose from17th to fourth, only losing one place by the chequered flag to place fifth.

Rico Salmela was top rookie in sixth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, directly in behind Carpe, who was seventh for the Ajo team.

David Almansa chose to run solo, but after losing his rivals only found pace for eighth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, ahead of Marcos Uriarte in ninth as he continued in place of the injured David Munoz at the team.

Brian Uriarte completed the top 10 on the second Ajo bike, the first rider over half a second off the lead time.

Maxino Quiles survived a scare as he approached the pit entrance, with a slowing Adrian Fernandez moving over to enter as he flew around the corner, no further action was taken on the move, with Quiles not improving, leaving the Aspar rider 11th.

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The remaining Q2 progression slots went to Ryusei Yamanaka for MT Helmets - MSi in 12th , Hakim Danish, who went on to win in Brno after finishing Friday ahead in 13th for the same team and Fernandez in 14th on the second Leopard.

Joel Esteban had fought towards progression, but his late lap was cancelled, pushing the Level Up- MTA rider back to 22nd .

Fallers in the session, Matteo Bertelle and Casey O’Gorman both found themselves shuffled out of the top 14, in 15th and 16th at the chequered flag.



Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Dutch Moto3 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 40.918s 2 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.216s 3 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.249s 4 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.395s 5 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.399s 6 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.401s 7 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.471s 8 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.477s 9 Marcos Uriarte SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.561s 10 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.588s 11 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.598s 12 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.693s 13 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.722s 14 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.748s 15 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.849s 16 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.851s 17 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.918s 18 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.929s 19 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.137s 20 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.279s 21 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.372s 22 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +1.382s 23 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.413s 24 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.416s 25 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.558s 26 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.581s



Official Dutch Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap:Joel Kelso (2025) 1m 40.395s

All time lap record: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 39.703s

Best Pole: Angel Piqueras (2024) 1m 39.746s

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Free Practice 1

The first session saw Carpe take over right at the end to top the timesheets, taking over from long term leader Almansa.

Quiles survived an early warning wobble through the chicane, finding his limit on his way to third ahead of Aspar team-mate Morelli in fourth.

Kelso was also the top Honda in FP1, behind the four KTM bikes, completing the morning top five.

Salmela was the top rookie in both sessions for Red Bull KTM Tech3, in sixth, just quicker than Fernandez.

Danish, who topped FP1 a week ago in Czechia, was 11th.

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There were no fallers, but Leo Rammerstorfer pulled off a huge save, staying on board after riding over the grass and gravel at turn seven.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times: