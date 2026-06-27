2026 Dutch Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying in the Netherlands for the Moto3 Dutch Grand Prix saw Maximo Quiles secure a rare slipstream to take pole position at the chequered flag in Assen.

The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider had competed his early banker laps solo. Returning to track the number 28 found his KTM behind a big group on track, allowing him to take advantage of the tow ahead and move from seventh to pole position, his third of the the year, with a 1m 40.130s lap.

Fastest on Friday, Joel Kelso had been the longest leader in the session, and had just returned to pole in the group ahead, despite being stuck behind Guido Pini, only to be pipped by 0.025s as Quiles at the line.

The MLav rider will be the top Honda rider on the grid in Assen.

The final front row slot went to Brian Uriarte, the top rookie had sat in behind team-mate Alvaro Carpe for his first run, but joined the Kelso group for his final charge, finishing third for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

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After the final return to the pits - doubling as a fan break at a hot Assen for the riders, Marco Morelli brought the second Aspar bike around in fifth, just holding off Adrian Cruces final effort, as the Rivacold Snipers rider continued his improved weekend with a late climb to fifth.

David Almansa spent much of the Q2 session with team-mate for the round Marcos Uriarte, breaking his run of pole positions in sixth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, with Uriarte, again a replacement for the injured David Munoz, 11th.

Veda Pratama was the best of the riders to come through Q1, circulating with Scott Ogden on his way to seventh for Honda Team Asia, the first rider over half a second from the lead lap.

Alvaro Carpe, who topped the earlier FP2 session, pulled into the pits before the final minutes, dropping from fourth to eighth, without his Red BUll KTM Ajo bike on track.

Pini completed the top ten in ninth, just ahead of team-mate at Leopard Adrian Fernandez.

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Czech race winner Hakim Danish will start from 16th on the grid for MT Helmets - MSI.

Rico Salmela qualified 17th fior Red Bull KTM Tech3, but has a double long lap penalty for race day, after riding slowly in front of Matteo Bertelle in Practice.

Official Dutch Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap:Joel Kelso (2025) 1m 40.395s

All time lap record: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 39.703s

Best Pole: Angel Piqueras (2024) 1m 39.746s

Q1 -O’Gorman leads Q2 charge, Perrone misses out.

The first qualifying session saw Casey O’Gorman (14th in Q1) finish on top with his last lap, pushing back Ogden (18th) who had been in P1 shortly before.

Pratama was the early session leader, holding onto third as he tried to help his team-mate Zen Mitani around to joining him with the Japanese rider finishing sixth, for 20th on the grid.

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The final Q2 space went to Bertelle (13th) in a close session, with just sixth tenths covering the top four, his team-mate also failed to progress, splitting after leaving the pits together, the second Level UP - MTA bike, with Joel Esteban aboard was eighth.

Valentin Perrone improved massively on his last place on Friday, but his rally was not enough, fifth in Q1 leaves the Tech3 rider 19th on the grid, himself just 0.105s off the lead time.

There were two crashes in the session, both for the Code Motorsports riders. Ruche Moodley missed much of the session after an early spill at turn five, later, right at the end of the session Cormac Buchanan fell trying to pass Jesus Rios (21st) on a red sector lap in the final chicane.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results:

2026 Dutch Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) 1m 40.130s 2 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.025s 3 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.300s 4 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.324s 5 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.326s 6 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.485s 7 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.560s 8 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.590s 9 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.609s 10 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.630s 11 Marcos Uriarte SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.657s 12 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.669s 13 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.738s 14 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.791s 15 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.951s 16 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.006s 17 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.037s 18 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.526s Q1 19 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 41.156s 20 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 41.404s 21 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 41.496s 22 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) 1m 41.531s 23 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 41.568s 24 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 41.744s 25 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 42.011s 26 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 44.080s

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