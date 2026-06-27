2026 Dutch Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Results from qualifying for round ten, the Dutch Moto3 Grand Prix, where Maximo Quiles timed his final run best for pole position.
Qualifying in the Netherlands for the Moto3 Dutch Grand Prix saw Maximo Quiles secure a rare slipstream to take pole position at the chequered flag in Assen.
The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider had competed his early banker laps solo. Returning to track the number 28 found his KTM behind a big group on track, allowing him to take advantage of the tow ahead and move from seventh to pole position, his third of the the year, with a 1m 40.130s lap.
Fastest on Friday, Joel Kelso had been the longest leader in the session, and had just returned to pole in the group ahead, despite being stuck behind Guido Pini, only to be pipped by 0.025s as Quiles at the line.
The MLav rider will be the top Honda rider on the grid in Assen.
The final front row slot went to Brian Uriarte, the top rookie had sat in behind team-mate Alvaro Carpe for his first run, but joined the Kelso group for his final charge, finishing third for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
After the final return to the pits - doubling as a fan break at a hot Assen for the riders, Marco Morelli brought the second Aspar bike around in fifth, just holding off Adrian Cruces final effort, as the Rivacold Snipers rider continued his improved weekend with a late climb to fifth.
David Almansa spent much of the Q2 session with team-mate for the round Marcos Uriarte, breaking his run of pole positions in sixth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, with Uriarte, again a replacement for the injured David Munoz, 11th.
Veda Pratama was the best of the riders to come through Q1, circulating with Scott Ogden on his way to seventh for Honda Team Asia, the first rider over half a second from the lead lap.
Alvaro Carpe, who topped the earlier FP2 session, pulled into the pits before the final minutes, dropping from fourth to eighth, without his Red BUll KTM Ajo bike on track.
Pini completed the top ten in ninth, just ahead of team-mate at Leopard Adrian Fernandez.
Czech race winner Hakim Danish will start from 16th on the grid for MT Helmets - MSI.
Rico Salmela qualified 17th fior Red Bull KTM Tech3, but has a double long lap penalty for race day, after riding slowly in front of Matteo Bertelle in Practice.
Official Dutch Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap:Joel Kelso (2025) 1m 40.395s
All time lap record: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 39.703s
Best Pole: Angel Piqueras (2024) 1m 39.746s
Q1 -O’Gorman leads Q2 charge, Perrone misses out.
The first qualifying session saw Casey O’Gorman (14th in Q1) finish on top with his last lap, pushing back Ogden (18th) who had been in P1 shortly before.
Pratama was the early session leader, holding onto third as he tried to help his team-mate Zen Mitani around to joining him with the Japanese rider finishing sixth, for 20th on the grid.
The final Q2 space went to Bertelle (13th) in a close session, with just sixth tenths covering the top four, his team-mate also failed to progress, splitting after leaving the pits together, the second Level UP - MTA bike, with Joel Esteban aboard was eighth.
Valentin Perrone improved massively on his last place on Friday, but his rally was not enough, fifth in Q1 leaves the Tech3 rider 19th on the grid, himself just 0.105s off the lead time.
There were two crashes in the session, both for the Code Motorsports riders. Ruche Moodley missed much of the session after an early spill at turn five, later, right at the end of the session Cormac Buchanan fell trying to pass Jesus Rios (21st) on a red sector lap in the final chicane.
Full qualifying results can be found below.
Moto3 Qualifying Results:
2026 Dutch Moto3 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|1m 40.130s
|2
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.025s
|3
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.300s
|4
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.324s
|5
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.326s
|6
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.485s
|7
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.560s
|8
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.590s
|9
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.609s
|10
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.630s
|11
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.657s
|12
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.669s
|13
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.738s
|14
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.791s
|15
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.951s
|16
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.006s
|17
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.037s
|18
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.526s
Q1
|19
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|1m 41.156s
|20
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|1m 41.404s
|21
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|1m 41.496s
|22
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|1m 41.531s
|23
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|1m 41.568s
|24
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|1m 41.744s
|25
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|1m 42.011s
|26
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|1m 44.080s