2026 Dutch Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying for round ten, the Dutch Moto3 Grand Prix, where Maximo Quiles timed his final run best for pole position.

Maximo Quiles, Moto3, 2026, Assen, Dutch GP
Maximo Quiles, Moto3, 2026, Assen, Dutch GP
© Gold & Goose
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Qualifying in the Netherlands for the Moto3 Dutch Grand Prix saw Maximo Quiles secure a rare slipstream to take pole position at the chequered flag in Assen.

The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider had competed his early banker laps solo. Returning to track the number 28 found his KTM behind a big group on track, allowing him to take advantage of the tow ahead and move from seventh to pole position, his third of the the year, with a 1m 40.130s lap.

Fastest on Friday, Joel Kelso had been the longest leader in the session, and had just returned to pole in the group ahead, despite being stuck behind Guido Pini, only to be pipped by 0.025s as Quiles at the line.

The MLav rider will be the top Honda rider on the grid in Assen.

The final front row slot went to Brian Uriarte, the top rookie had sat in behind team-mate Alvaro Carpe for his first run, but joined the Kelso group for his final charge, finishing third for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

After the final return to the pits - doubling as a fan break at a hot Assen for the riders, Marco Morelli brought the second Aspar bike around in fifth, just holding off Adrian Cruces final effort, as the Rivacold Snipers rider continued his improved weekend with a late climb to fifth.

David Almansa spent much of the Q2 session with team-mate for the round Marcos Uriarte, breaking his run of pole positions in sixth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, with Uriarte, again a replacement for the injured David Munoz, 11th.

Veda Pratama was the best of the riders to come through Q1, circulating with Scott Ogden on his way to seventh for Honda Team Asia, the first rider over half a second from the lead lap.

Alvaro Carpe, who topped the earlier FP2 session, pulled into the pits before the final minutes, dropping from fourth to eighth, without his Red BUll KTM Ajo bike on track.

Pini completed the top ten in ninth, just ahead of team-mate at Leopard Adrian Fernandez.

Czech race winner Hakim Danish will start from 16th on the grid for MT Helmets - MSI.

Rico Salmela qualified 17th fior Red Bull KTM Tech3, but has a double long lap penalty for race day, after riding slowly in front of Matteo Bertelle in Practice.

Official Dutch Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap:Joel Kelso (2025) 1m 40.395s
All time lap record: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 39.703s
Best Pole: Angel Piqueras (2024) 1m 39.746s

Q1 -O’Gorman leads Q2 charge, Perrone misses out.

The first qualifying session saw Casey O’Gorman (14th in Q1) finish on top with his last lap, pushing back Ogden (18th) who had been in P1 shortly before.

Pratama was the early session leader, holding onto third as he tried to help his team-mate Zen Mitani around to joining him with the Japanese rider finishing sixth, for 20th on the grid.

The final Q2 space went to Bertelle (13th) in a close session, with just sixth tenths covering the top four, his team-mate also failed to progress, splitting after leaving the pits together, the second Level UP - MTA bike, with Joel Esteban aboard was eighth.

Valentin Perrone improved massively on his last place on Friday, but his rally was not enough, fifth in Q1 leaves the Tech3 rider 19th on the grid, himself just 0.105s off the lead time.

There were two crashes in the session, both for the Code Motorsports riders. Ruche Moodley missed much of the session after an early spill at turn five, later, right at the end of the session Cormac Buchanan fell trying to pass Jesus Rios (21st) on a red sector lap in the final chicane.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results:

2026 Dutch Moto3 - Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)1m 40.130s
2Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.025s
3Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.300s
4Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.324s
5Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.326s
6David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.485s
7Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.560s
8Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.590s
9Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+0.609s
10Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.630s
11Marcos UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.657s
12Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.669s
13Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.738s
14Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.791s
15Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.951s 
16Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.006s
17Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.037s
18Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.526s

Q1

19Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)1m 41.156s
20Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 41.404s
21Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 41.496s
22Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)1m 41.531s
23Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)1m 41.568s
24Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1m 41.744s
25Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)1m 42.011s
26Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 44.080s

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