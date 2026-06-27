MotoGP Assen LIVE: Qualifying updates as Bezzecchi chases first pole since Italy

Live coverage of the qualifying session at the 2026 Assen MotoGP. Qualifying is due to start at 10:50 local time, with the Sprint coming up this afternoon at 15:00.

Key Moments

Acosta, Fernandez suffer breakdowns in FP2

Qualifying to start at 10:50 local time/09:50 BST

Marco Bezzecchi comes into Saturday having been fastest in both sessions on Friday as he looks to rebound from his Czech disaster this weekend at Assen. The Italian pointed to stability as an area to improve with the RS-GP as he seeks a first pole since the Italian Grand Prix a month ago.

Jorge Martin said yesterday that Bezzecchi has a step on the field at Assen, but that it's more pronounced in time attack trim than race pace. The Spaniard was also the rider who was most outspoken about the heat, saying it would be "not really healthy" to do a full-distance grand prix on Sunday if the weather doesn't cool, which it is due to.

Martin was also one of several crashers in Practice yesterday, going down at turn 12 and coming away unharmed. Two others were the two Gresini Racing riders, who both went down at turn 11. Fermin Aldeguer was taken to hospital and this morning has been declared unfit, while Alex Marquez will be reviewed after FP2.

Marquez's crash brought out the red flags towards the end of Practice, after which Marc Marquez did not return to the track. He admitted afterwards that he didn't enjoy Friday, but he got directly into Q2 from Practice in sixth.

Marquez was just behind his team-mate Francesco Bagnaia in Practice, the Italian flirting with disaster for much of the second half of the session as he worked longer on race pace than anyone else, and then had two time attack laps cancelled for yellow flags. He eventually got in in fifth, and said afterwards that qualifying will be of particular importance this weekend.