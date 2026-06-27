MotoGP Assen LIVE: Qualifying updates as Bezzecchi chases first pole since Italy

Some late fresh tyres going in and Acosta up to fifth, Bagnaia goes seventh, and Bezzecchi improves to a 1m31.611.
Marquez up to fourth, within 0.4s of Bezzecchi.
Live coverage of the qualifying session at the 2026 Assen MotoGP. Qualifying is due to start at 10:50 local time, with the Sprint coming up this afternoon at 15:00.
Marco Bezzecchi comes into Saturday having been fastest in both sessions on Friday as he looks to rebound from his Czech disaster this weekend at Assen. The Italian pointed to stability as an area to improve with the RS-GP as he seeks a first pole since the Italian Grand Prix a month ago.
Jorge Martin said yesterday that Bezzecchi has a step on the field at Assen, but that it's more pronounced in time attack trim than race pace. The Spaniard was also the rider who was most outspoken about the heat, saying it would be "not really healthy" to do a full-distance grand prix on Sunday if the weather doesn't cool, which it is due to.
Martin was also one of several crashers in Practice yesterday, going down at turn 12 and coming away unharmed. Two others were the two Gresini Racing riders, who both went down at turn 11. Fermin Aldeguer was taken to hospital and this morning has been declared unfit, while Alex Marquez will be reviewed after FP2.
Marquez's crash brought out the red flags towards the end of Practice, after which Marc Marquez did not return to the track. He admitted afterwards that he didn't enjoy Friday, but he got directly into Q2 from Practice in sixth.
Marquez was just behind his team-mate Francesco Bagnaia in Practice, the Italian flirting with disaster for much of the second half of the session as he worked longer on race pace than anyone else, and then had two time attack laps cancelled for yellow flags. He eventually got in in fifth, and said afterwards that qualifying will be of particular importance this weekend.
Some late fresh tyres going in and Acosta up to fifth, Bagnaia goes seventh, and Bezzecchi improves to a 1m31.611.
Marquez up to fourth, within 0.4s of Bezzecchi.
Acosta up to fifth now he's been able to string a few laps together.
Martin has been out with a fresh soft rear tyre as well and moved up to third, 0.276s off Bezzecchi.
Fernandez has got back out on track since his breakdown earlier on, he's 10th at the moment.
Acosta also out on his second bike now.
Acosta's back to the paddock. Been a long way back in the end to get to the tunnel to cross under the track.
Bezzecchi leading the session as we approach the halfway mark, only Di Giannantonio (+0.076s) within 0.4s of the Aprilia's benchmark.
Acosta has also stopped, looks like it's stopped at Ramshoek so won't be too long to get back to the pits from there, but that's Acosta's fourth reliability problem in five competitive track days.
Fernandez trying to get the bike back to the pits, but he's about as far away from them as you can get at Assen out at turn nine.
Fernandez is off the track at turn nine, bike problem rather than a crash. Not the ideal start to his Saturday.
Pit lane is open at Assen and we are underway for FP2.
Welcome to live coverage of today's MotoGP action from Assen where qualifying is due to get underway in around 50 minutes at 10:50. FP2 is about to start in just a few minutes.