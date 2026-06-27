‘Something strange’ - Jorge Martin “suffering” in Assen MotoGP sprint defeat

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin says he battled “something strange” during the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix sprint, as a lack of rear grip dropped him from pole to fifth.

The 2024 world champion scored his first pole as an Aprilia rider and first in two years on Saturday morning at Assen.

However, despite leading the first two laps, Jorge Martin couldn’t convert this to a sprint victory and ultimately faded behind struggling team-mate Marco Bezzecchi to fifth.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Martin says he had “no rear grip” during the race, which meant he was “suffering” through to the chequered flag.

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“I was really happy after qualifying to be back in pole position after almost two years,” he began.

“I was ready for the race, and then when the race started, the first few corners I was feeling good, I was fast, I was able to be in first.

“But then I saw I had no rear grip, and then I was suffering the whole way to the end.

“Every lap was a bit worse and worse, and at the end, I was just trying to keep that position to the end.

“It was difficult the last three laps to maintain the Ducatis behind.

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“Very bad feeling compared to the rest of the weekend, so I guess something strange [happened] today. I think that’s why I had a lack of performance in the sprint.”

While he couldn’t offer any details on his issue, he didn’t suggest that it was a tyre issue, and instead believes it was more down to set-up.

“So, I don’t know exactly what it was, but the rear grip wasn’t there,” he added.

“I had no contact with the rear, so I started to struggle.

“But, this is, I think, part of this process of getting to know the Aprilia.

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“We are changing things on the bike; sometimes it’s good, and sometimes it’s bad. Today wasn’t the right way, so tomorrow we will bounce back.”

Asked if temperature was a factor, he replied: “I don’t know. I know yesterday, for example, in the heat I was suffering a bit.

“But it was much better than today, and today was less hot. So, I guess something… it’s difficult to explain. So, let’s see if tomorrow we are a bit better.”

Jorge Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“It’s racing” - Martin reacts to tough Bezzecchi battle

Martin lost a position to team-mate Bezzecchi after a tough battle through Turns 9 and 10 in the latter stages.

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But he didn’t see anything wrong with Bezzecchi’s aggressive move.

“It’s racing,” Martin said.

“He overtook me, I tried to overtake back to keep that position.

“I did the same with [Ai] Ogura. When I have the possibility, or the other riders have the possibility, we always try to fight back.

“But, I hope tomorrow I can be a bit faster, and I don’t have to battle with the others.”

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