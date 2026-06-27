Starting grid for the 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint race
The full starting grid for Saturday’s 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint race.
Jorge Martin leads an historic Aprilia top four sweep of the grid in this afternoon’s Assen MotoGP Sprint race.
Martin celebrated his first RS-GP pole position after edging out Trackhouse rider, and Brno pole qualifier, Ai Ogura.
However, Ogura’s team-mate Raul Fernandez actually set the fastest lap, only to lose it after exceeding track limits.
That cancellation dropped Fernandez to fourth place, elevating title leader Marco Bezzecchi - fastest throughout practice - back onto the front row.
Bezzecchi lost a lap due to yellow flags for Pedro Acosta.
Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia starts as best of the non-Aprilias in fifth place, with VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio completing row two.
Reigning champion and last year’s double Assen winner Marc Marquez could only manage seventh, leaving him at the head of row three.
Marquez will be joined by KTM’s Acosta, who suffered yet more technical woes in qualifying, and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.
Joan Mir, Enea Bastianini and Alex Marquez complete row four.
After being passed fit to return from Friday’s accident in final practice, Alex then set out qualifying, but currently plans to return for the Sprint.
However, Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer is definitely out, after suffering a fracture to his T7 vertebra in his practice accident.
Penalty
Franco Morbidelli will start from 13th in the Sprint but then have a three-place penalty to serve in the grand prix for holding up Enea Bastianini during a fast lap in Friday practice.
Further back, Cal Crutchlow outqualified a MotoGP regular - Toprak Razgatlioglu - for the first time since his stand-in rides began at LCR.
The 13-lap Assen Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).
2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid
Row 1: Jorge Martin (pole), Ai Ogura, Marco Bezzecchi
Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio
Row 3: Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Fabio Quartararo
Row 4: Joan Mir, Enea Bastianini, Alex Marquez
Row 5: Franco Morbidelli, Diogo Moreira, Brad Binder
Row 6: Alex Rins, Luca Marini, Jack Miller
Row 7: Maverick Viñales, Augusto Fernandez, Cal Crutchlow
Row 8: Toprak Razgatlioglo
2026 Assen MotoGP race: Full starting grid
Row 1: Jorge Martin (pole), Ai Ogura, Marco Bezzecchi
Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio
Row 3: Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Fabio Quartararo
Row 4: Joan Mir, Enea Bastianini, Alex Marquez
Row 5: Diogo Moreira, Brad Binder, Alex Rins
Row 6: Franco Morbidelli*, Luca Marini, Jack Miller
Row 7: Maverick Viñales, Augusto Fernandez, Cal Crutchlow
Row 8: Toprak Razgatlioglu
* Three-place grid penalty.