Starting grid for the 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint race

Jorge Martin leads an historic Aprilia top four sweep of the grid in this afternoon’s Assen MotoGP Sprint race.

Martin celebrated his first RS-GP pole position after edging out Trackhouse rider, and Brno pole qualifier, Ai Ogura.

However, Ogura’s team-mate Raul Fernandez actually set the fastest lap, only to lose it after exceeding track limits.

That cancellation dropped Fernandez to fourth place, elevating title leader Marco Bezzecchi - fastest throughout practice - back onto the front row.

Bezzecchi lost a lap due to yellow flags for Pedro Acosta.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia starts as best of the non-Aprilias in fifth place, with VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio completing row two.

Reigning champion and last year’s double Assen winner Marc Marquez could only manage seventh, leaving him at the head of row three.

Marquez will be joined by KTM’s Acosta, who suffered yet more technical woes in qualifying, and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

Pedro Acosta, technical problems, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Joan Mir, Enea Bastianini and Alex Marquez complete row four.

After being passed fit to return from Friday’s accident in final practice, Alex then set out qualifying, but currently plans to return for the Sprint.

However, Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer is definitely out, after suffering a fracture to his T7 vertebra in his practice accident.

Penalty

Franco Morbidelli will start from 13th in the Sprint but then have a three-place penalty to serve in the grand prix for holding up Enea Bastianini during a fast lap in Friday practice.

Further back, Cal Crutchlow outqualified a MotoGP regular - Toprak Razgatlioglu - for the first time since his stand-in rides began at LCR.

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The 13-lap Assen Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Jorge Martin (pole), Ai Ogura, Marco Bezzecchi

Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio

Row 3: Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Fabio Quartararo

Row 4: Joan Mir, Enea Bastianini, Alex Marquez

Row 5: Franco Morbidelli, Diogo Moreira, Brad Binder

Row 6: Alex Rins, Luca Marini, Jack Miller

Row 7: Maverick Viñales, Augusto Fernandez, Cal Crutchlow

Row 8: Toprak Razgatlioglo

2026 Assen MotoGP race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Jorge Martin (pole), Ai Ogura, Marco Bezzecchi

Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio

Row 3: Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Fabio Quartararo

Row 4: Joan Mir, Enea Bastianini, Alex Marquez

Row 5: Diogo Moreira, Brad Binder, Alex Rins

Row 6: Franco Morbidelli*, Luca Marini, Jack Miller

Row 7: Maverick Viñales, Augusto Fernandez, Cal Crutchlow

Row 8: Toprak Razgatlioglu

* Three-place grid penalty.

