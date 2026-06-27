Why Honda’s Assen MotoGP practice struggles were “expected”

Joan Mir details why the Honda has struggled at the Dutch Grand Prix so far

Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Honda’s Joan Mir admits he “expected to struggle” at the Dutch Grand Prix, as no HRC MotoGP rider made it into the top 10 at the end of Friday’s Practice.

The Japanese manufacturer had a strong showing at the Czech Grand Prix, with Diogo Moreira running at the front early in the races, while Joan Mir completed the top five.

But the Dutch Grand Prix has so far been much tougher for Honda, with Mir its leading rider at the end of Friday’s practice sessions in 12th.

Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Mir was just under a tenth of a second from making it into Q2, but was 0.702s off the fastest lap set by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi.

Explaining why the Honda struggled so much on Friday, he said: “I expected here to struggle because of the type of layout.

“We struggled a lot in sector four. Also a bit in sector two, but especially in sector four.

“We have to improve the bike. In sectors one and three, I'm inside the top three.

“I'm the same rider 10 seconds later. We have to understand what is happening in that sector, because I'm losing six tenths or half a second there.

“It's tough. I'm happy because I think that personally I made a strong day. I ride alone, I did the lap time alone; here that is not easy.

“You need everything on point to make a lap time alone because you get an advantage, especially in the fast sectors in the second and fourth sectors when you follow.

“In my case, I was alone. We are a bit far from Aprilia and Ducati. We see that the two KTMs were very strong today and that conditioned a little bit our day.

“We were very close to reach the goal. But for a fucking flag, we could not accomplish that. Hopefully, tomorrow we have another chance.”

Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“It will be a difficult weekend”

LCR Honda’s Moreira was just behind Mir at the end of Practice, and noted that the RC213V lacks stability through the long, fast corners at Assen.

“Yeah, at the end here, we saw also in the past, we struggled a lot to make the time attack and also for the race,” the rookie said.

“Because at the end we have these long corners, so at the end it's difficult to keep the line.

“Because at the end the bike will start to shake and also move, so it's difficult to make this pace for the race.

“We saw also Mir, he's outside [the top 10], so at the end it will be difficult this weekend.”

Why Honda’s Assen MotoGP practice struggles were “expected”
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

MotoGP News
“Demanding” Pirelli test sees MotoGP stars make 850cc debut at Brno
22/06/26
Marc Marquez and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno test.
MotoGP News
‘He did a fantastic race’: Joan Mir gains praise for “strange” Brno MotoGP strategy
22/06/26
Joan Mir leads Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“We need to be against violence” - Marco Bezzecchi ally on Brno MotoGP suspension
21/06/26
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“It’s even more dangerous”: MotoGP start safety proposal met with rider kickback
19/06/26
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, practice start. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
Czech MotoGP, Brno - Friday Practice Results
19/06/26
Ai Ogura, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Honda picks departing HRC riders for 850cc MotoGP test at Brno
18/06/26
Joan Mir, Luca Marini, MotoGP 2026.

Latest News

MotoGP News
2026 Assen MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint today: Start times and how to watch
3m ago
Start, 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint at Assen.
MotoGP News
‘It’s always like that’ - Enea Bastianini slams “dangerous” Franco Morbidelli riding
7m ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer ruled out of Dutch MotoGP after fast practice crash
29m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Friday practice crash, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Why Honda’s Assen MotoGP practice struggles were “expected”
57m ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
The Assen MotoGP track feature that saved Jorge Martin
1h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
Could MotoGP’s new start rule be an advantage for rookies?
12h ago
Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha has “zero grip, zero turning, zero power” at Assen MotoGP
13h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio finds new MotoGP starts “a little scary”
13h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, practice start. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM technical issues? A rider “has to believe”
14h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi: Aprilia Assen MotoGP domination in spite of lingering core issue
14h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.