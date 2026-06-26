Could MotoGP’s new start rule be an advantage for rookies?

Diogo Moreira thinks he will benefit from MotoGP’s new start rule that takes away some of the uniqueness of launching the premier class bikes.

Since 2019, MotoGP factories have made use of devices which lock the suspension on the starts in order to reduce wheelie, allowing for more power to be used at race starts and therefore faster launches.

However, MotoGP has banned the front start devices from this weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix with a view to improving safety at the start of races after several high-profile incidents at recent rounds.

Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

The start devices used in MotoGP are similar in philosophy to those used in motocross and supercross, but they are unique in circuit racing – no other series has used them.

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This includes Moto2, where 2026 rookie Diogo Moreira graduated from as champion at the end of last season.

Reverting to starts without the front device, then, is potentially something that could suit the Brazilian.

“We need to play,” the LCR Honda rider said about the new MotoGP starts.

“We need to play with the clutch, also with the rear brakes, so at the end coming from Moto2 for me is good, no?

“Because at the end in Moto2 we don't have this anti-wheelie and these controls on the bike.

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“So, for me it was not a big difference.

“We saw it on the data and we are quite okay, so at the end for me it should be good.”

Moreira has shown strong form in recent rounds, qualifying on the second row at Brno last weekend (19–21 June), but was outside the top-10 on Friday amid some grip and stability problems for Honda.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Moreira's fellow rookie, Toprak Razgatlioglu, also had a positive view of the front start device ban, citing safety.

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"Perfect. It's more safe," he said.

He added that it is better starting with the rear device still engaged than without any devices, as he had at the test at Brno on Monday when he rode the 850cc Yamaha.

"I tried without any device in the test," he said.

"This one is more difficult because, after [starting] with device, you feel a little wheelie.

"But with this on the rear device – we are using the rear device – this one is a little better."

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