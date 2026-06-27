Fermin Aldeguer ruled out of Dutch MotoGP after fast practice crash

Gresini Racing has announced that Fermin Aldeguer will take no further part in the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix weekend after suffering a fracture in a fast crash on Friday.

The 2026 season has already been challenging for the one-time MotoGP race winner, having lost the entirety of winter testing and the opening round to a broken femur.

He will now return to the sidelines following a fast crash at Assen’s Turn 12 on Friday during Practice.

Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Dutch MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Fermin Aldeguer was taken to hospital for checks, with Gresini confirming that he suffered a T7 vertebrae fracture and will not continue the Dutch Grand Prix.

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The team wrote on social media: “Following a medical review, Fermin Aldeguer has been declared unfit by the director of the medical centre, Angel Charte.

“He has suffered a fracture to the T7 vertebrae, which will be assessed over the next few days.”

Aldeguer currently sits ninth in the standings, with a best finish of second at the Catalan Grand Prix last month.

His Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez also suffered a fast crash on Friday in Practice, with the Spaniard’s fall bringing out the red flags late on.

He had to be helped away by the marshals, though has seemingly escaped any serious injuries.

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Marquez is set for a review ahead of FP2, which will determine whether or not he continues the Assen weekend.

Following Friday practice, Marquez said: “Apart from the crash, it was a positive day.

“I was trying to push and I made a mistake with the bike that threw me into the air.

Jorge Martin's crashed Aprilia next to Alex Marquez's crashed Ducati in Practice at 2026… © Gold & Goose

“Luckily, I’m fine, just a few scratches, but everything is okay. The collarbone is fine, now we’ll see how I feel tomorrow morning.”

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Marquez suffered multiple fractures in a serious crash at the Catalan Grand Prix following a horrifying collision with Pedro Acosta.

He returned to action last weekend at the Czech Grand Prix, though he withdrew from the event after Friday’s running.

The Gresini rider noted that this was about mitigating further injury risk, and was looking to be able to do a full weekend at Assen.