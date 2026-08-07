Joan Mir urges Honda not to sacrifice 2026 for future MotoGP bike

Joan Mir understands why MotoGP manufacturers, including Honda, need to focus development resources on their new 2027 machines, but maintains that “this year is not less important than next year”.

The 2020 world champion, now confirmed as switching to Gresini Ducati for the new 850cc/Pirelli era, added: “We have to continue pushing, even if the priority probably is next year.”

Honda climbed out of the lowest concession ranking on the back of four podiums last season, including Johann Zarco’s damp Le Mans victory.

However, a podium-less start to 2026 has seen Honda slip back into Rank D, alongside Yamaha, for the remainder of the final 1000cc season.

Joan Mir. © Gold and Goose

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“Last year, I think we did a great job all together to shorten the distance compared to our rivals,” Mir said at Silverstone on Thursday.

“Probably working more than them, working hard to try to put everything on the table.

“And this year, because of the new regulations next year and everything… We didn't get as much as last year in terms of new stuff and new things.

“And probably the others made one step forward, and that puts us in a slightly worse situation than, I would say, the last part of last year, when I was able to finish on the podium two times in the last races.

“So, I feel that we lost a bit of performance compared to our competitors. If we want to reverse the situation, we have to work a little bit harder to try new things that allow us to have a better package.”

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Joan Mir, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

The counter-argument is that, given Honda’s present level, resources would be better spent on the 2027 bike.

“I think it's a balance,” Mir said. “It's true that everybody has to be focused on next year, but also this year is not less important than next year.

“So, we all want to score good results, and there is a balance.”

Improvements made to the current RC213V could also provide benefits that transfer over into next season.

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“Our aero package is the same one as last year,” Mir added. “And also, the fast corners are a little bit of an issue for us.

“Here [at Silverstone], we have a lot, and the mechanical grip is still an issue. So, if we don't improve the mechanical grip and the aero, it will be hard, no?

“It's true that during the year, you always have some good situations, and maybe good tracks for a rider that can make us a little bit more optimistic in terms of results.

“But we cannot wait for the others to struggle.

“We have to continue pushing, even if the priority probably is next year. I think it's important to continue developing the bike.”

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Mir’s team-mate Luca Marini starts the second half of the season as Honda’s leading rider, tenth in the world championship.