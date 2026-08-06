Barry Sheene inducted into MotoGP Hall of Fame

Barry Sheene has been inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame, with son Freddie representing the double world champion in London.

Barry Sheene.
Barry Sheene.
© Gold and Goose

Motorcycle racing icon Barry Sheene has been officially inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame during a special ceremony in London.

The late 1976 and 1977 500cc world champion remains the last British rider to win the premier-class title.

Sheene, who died from cancer in 2003 at the age of 52, was represented at Thursday’s ceremony by his son Freddie.

"To see that fifty years on [from his 1976 title] MotoGP is still commemorating him, he'd be extremely proud," said Freddie. 

"It's an honour for the family to accept it on his behalf."

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said: "[Barry] was special not just because he was one of the best riders in history, but also his behaviour and the way he interacted with the fans."

Barry Sheene.
Barry Sheene.
© Gold and Goose

Sheene won 19 500cc grands prix between 1974 and 1984, all but one of them with Suzuki.

But he became a mainstream television star as much for his personality and brave injury comebacks as his track success.

Sheene’s ten-point title defeat at the hands of Kenny Roberts in 1978, a season which included their classic Silverstone duel, marked the beginning of an era of American dominance.

However, Sheene remained competitive, finishing third in the 1979 standings with three victories. 

After switching to an uncompetitive privateer Yamaha in 1980, Sheene bounced back with fourth overall in 1981, when he claimed what would be his final grand prix win.

Having already battled back from numerous fractures during a 180mph televised tyre failure at Daytona in 1975, Sheene then broke both legs and an arm at Silverstone in 1982, ending his title challenge after podiums in six of the season's eight races. 

He returned to Suzuki in 1983, made his last podium appearance at the start of the 1984 season and then signed off his grand prix career with sixth in the world championship.

Barry Sheene.
Barry Sheene.
© Gold and Goose

Sheene and his family later emigrated to Australia, where he became a popular television pundit and helped the early careers of future stars including Mick Doohan, Troy Corser and Chris Vermeulen.

His final appearance on two wheels in the UK came at the 2002 Goodwood Revival.

Sheene died in March the following year.

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MotoGP
Barry Sheene inducted into MotoGP Hall of Fame
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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