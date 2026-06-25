2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen: Start times and how to watch

Information below on how to watch this weekend's 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, including timings and schedule.

Start, 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint at Assen.
Start, 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint at Assen.
© Gold and Goose
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This is how to watch the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round ten of the world championship, which takes place from 26-28 June.

We’ve also listed the start times for all this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local time and UK time.

Marco Bezzecchi leads the world championship by a reduced eight points over team-mate Jorge Martin after being banned from last Sunday’s Brno MotoGP race for slapping a marshal.

Marco Bezzecchi, Sunday, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, Sunday, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi’s absence combined with victory for Marc Marquez has seen Ducati’s reigning champion slash the Italian’s title lead from 102 to 40-points in just two rounds.

While Marquez cannot mathematically take the title lead whatever happens this weekend, another Ducati rider is now within reach; VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio starting 23-points from Bezzecchi with 37 up for grabs at Assen.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta arrives having slipped to sixth in the championship – behind Brno pole qualifier and double runner-up Ai Ogura - after a technical issue on the final lap in Brno.

Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Acosta’s future is now officially confirmed in the form of a move to the factory Ducati team alongside Marquez for 2027. That will be at the expense of Brno Sprint winner Pecco Bagnaia, who switched to Aprilia - in place of Martin - on a four-year deal.

Bagnaia starts the Assen event holding seventh in the world championship, 53 points from future team-mate Bezzecchi.

This weekend’s event will see an early ban introduced on front holeshot devices for the race starts.

When is the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen?

The Czech MotoGP at Assen runs from 26-28 June.

Two free practice sessions will be held on Friday, 26 June. Final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, 27 June. Warm-up and the grand prix are on Sunday, 28 June.

Temperatures are set to be sweltering due to the heatwave across much of Europe.

Pecco Bagnaia leads, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia leads, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

What are the start times for the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen?

Friday 26 June:
10:45am (local) / 9:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1
3:00pm (local) / 2:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday 27 June:
10:10am (local) / 9:10pm (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10:50am (local) / 9:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3:00pm (local) / 2:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Sunday 28 June:

10:40am (local) / 8:40am (UK) - MotoGP Warm-up

2:00pm (local) / 1:00pm (UK) - Dutch MotoGP

How to watch the 2026 Dutch MotoGP?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2026 Dutch MotoGP in the UK?

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Czech MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through HBO Max starts from £27.99 per month, depending on your plans.

Like the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered live by TNT Sports.

Crash.net provides live text updates during all MotoGP track sessions, except warm-up.

2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen: Start times and how to watch
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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