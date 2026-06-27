"Not the smartest thing to do" - Guenther Steiner responds to Maverick Vinales' KTM MotoGP criticism

Guenther Steiner warns Maverick Vinales' public frustration with KTM will not improve his chances of securing a Tech3 MotoGP seat.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Tech3 owner Guenther Steiner says it “wasn't the smartest thing to do” after Maverick Vinales publicly criticised KTM over his MotoGP future.

Both Tech3 seats remain unconfirmed for next season, but Vinales took KTM's decision not to invite him to test the 850cc bike at Brno as yet another sign he will not be part of its future.

With most other seats now decided, Vinales feels the wait for a KTM decision has left him with no alternative options.

“In the end, if I’m not in the world championship, it’ll be because of one party - and that’s KTM - not because of anyone else,” Vinales told Spanish media on Thursday at Assen.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I don't know what he was thinking"

Asked by MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard if blaming KTM had been the smartest thing to do, Steiner replied:

“I think you know the answer to that one. I don't think it's the smartest thing to do, and actually, I don't know why he said this… if you haven't got the choice - if you're a beggar, you cannot be a chooser. Maybe he wasn't thinking when he said that.”

Steiner added that the comments would not improve Vinales' chances of keeping the seat.

“I'm sure it doesn't help. And blaming KTM for it, I think that's a little bit harsh as well, because, I mean, is the KTM an Aprilia or Ducati at the moment? No. But the performance is there, Pedro is doing well, Enea was in the top 10 yesterday, so it's not only KTM to blame.

“I don't know what he was thinking, and maybe he was very emotional about it, because there is a chance that he's not around next year in MotoGP, and just the emotions got ahead of him.”

Guenther Steiner, MotoGP 2026.
Guenther Steiner, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose

Tech3 is targeting one experienced rider and one rookie for MotoGP 2027.

With team-mate Enea Bastianini expected to join Trackhouse Aprilia, Vinales had appeared favourite to stay.

However, the former Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia race winners' recent comments suggest he is far from confident.

Still lacking full strength after the shoulder injuries he suffered at Sachsenring almost a year ago, Vinales has scored just seven points this season.

KTM is understood to hold a 2027 option on Vinales that expires in July.

HRC's Luca Marini and factory KTM's Brad Binder are also rumoured be in contention for the 'experienced' role at Tech3 with Moto2 riders Senna Agius and Manuel Gonzalez thought to be the leading rookie contenders.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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