‘It’s crystal clear’ - Maverick Vinales rages at KTM as MotoGP future uncertain

Maverick Vinales believes KTM will not be retaining the Spaniard beyond the 2026 MotoGP season

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Czech MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Maverick Vinales says the fact he didn’t take part in the Brno 850cc MotoGP test makes it “pretty clear to me” that KTM has decided not to keep him for the 2027 season.

The Spaniard’s future has hung in the balance for some time, after KTM paused its original plan to promote him to its factory team due to his ongoing injury struggles leading to a lack of results.

The factory team seats now look like they will go to Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, though there has been hope for Maverick Vinales to remain with KTM at Tech3.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

However, on Thursday at the Dutch Grand Prix, Vinales gave an angry response when questioned over his future.

‘There’s only one to blame, and that’s KTM’

Vinales says he wasn’t asked to test the brand’s 850cc bike last Monday at Brno, which he only found out when the media reported that Pedro Acosta - who is leaving for Ducati in 2027 - would be riding instead.

For Vinales, this is a clear sign that KTM has made up its mind about him.

“I didn't ask to test the bike,” he is reported by Motorsport as saying in his Spanish-language debrief at Assen on Thursday.

“They kept me guessing for two weeks about whether I'd get to test it or not, and in the end, I found out through the press that Pedro Acosta would be testing it.

“It was as easy as calling me and telling me.

“OK, I'm not in great physical shape, but I think I can manage a fast lap.

“But they didn't tell me anything, they didn't call me about Acosta when two weeks earlier they called me to tell me I'd be testing it. With things like this, it's pretty clear to me.”

Vinales is thought to have respected a clause in his contract with KTM not to negotiate with other teams.

But with KTM seemingly moving in a different direction, this has ultimately left Vinales facing an exit from the grid with most seats elsewhere secured.

He says KTM “should have let me go” if it knew it wasn’t going to keep him around.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“The team’s plan was for me to be on the factory team,” he added.

“So, whatever they tell me… Believe it or not. It’s tough. What will my life be like outside of racing?

“Well, with my daughters, my wife - a quiet life. Competing, doing other things.

“But first and foremost, I don’t see myself leaving the world championship. If I do leave here, there are a thousand other things I can do; it’s not the end of the world.

“In the end, if I’m not in the world championship, it’ll be because of one party - and that’s KTM - not because of anyone else.

“When the time came, if they already knew I wouldn’t be joining the factory team, they should have just let me go, and that’s it.

“I’ll figure things out on my own. I found out about all of this from the press, not from anyone else.

“No one has sat me down and explained how things would play out. So if I end up leaving the world championship, there will be only one person to blame; it’s crystal clear.”

‘It’s crystal clear’ - Maverick Vinales rages at KTM as MotoGP future uncertain
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

MotoGP News
KTM explains why Pedro Acosta will test 850cc MotoGP bike despite Ducati move
22/06/26
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Time for KTM to give some answers”: Pedro Acosta reacts to Brno MotoGP retirement
21/06/26
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“When you’re not focusing right…”: Pedro Acosta explains Brno MotoGP Sprint crash
20/06/26
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“It’s even more dangerous”: MotoGP start safety proposal met with rider kickback
19/06/26
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, practice start. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta says Brno MotoGP crash proves one-bike rule “not a good idea”
19/06/26
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Not forgotten” - KTM responds to Maverick Vinales frustration over MotoGP future
19/06/26
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Brno MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“I just hope everybody keeps control” - Marc Marquez on MotoGP holeshot ban trade-off
13m ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Why MotoGP Assen qualifying could be as important as Monaco for F1
29m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin claims Assen MotoGP heat may be worse than India race he fainted at
35m ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “not enjoying” Assen MotoGP, “the risk is super high”
37m ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP stewards slap Franco Morbidelli with impeding penalty at Assen
53m ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Dutch MotoGP

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
Assen MotoGP heat “nothing crazy”: ‘With 20C less, the problems are the same’
1h ago
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Why MotoGP starts feel better for one rider after major rule change at Assen
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Gresini provides Alex Marquez injury update, Fermin Aldeguer taken to hospital after Assen MotoGP crashes
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Friday practice crash, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
PICS: Yamaha debuts new MotoGP aero package at Assen
2h ago
Augusto Fernandez, new Yamaha aero, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi fastest in red-flagged Assen MotoGP Practice
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Dutch MotoGP