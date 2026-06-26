‘It’s crystal clear’ - Maverick Vinales rages at KTM as MotoGP future uncertain

Maverick Vinales says the fact he didn’t take part in the Brno 850cc MotoGP test makes it “pretty clear to me” that KTM has decided not to keep him for the 2027 season.

The Spaniard’s future has hung in the balance for some time, after KTM paused its original plan to promote him to its factory team due to his ongoing injury struggles leading to a lack of results.

The factory team seats now look like they will go to Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, though there has been hope for Maverick Vinales to remain with KTM at Tech3.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

However, on Thursday at the Dutch Grand Prix, Vinales gave an angry response when questioned over his future.

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‘There’s only one to blame, and that’s KTM’

Vinales says he wasn’t asked to test the brand’s 850cc bike last Monday at Brno, which he only found out when the media reported that Pedro Acosta - who is leaving for Ducati in 2027 - would be riding instead.

For Vinales, this is a clear sign that KTM has made up its mind about him.

“I didn't ask to test the bike,” he is reported by Motorsport as saying in his Spanish-language debrief at Assen on Thursday.

“They kept me guessing for two weeks about whether I'd get to test it or not, and in the end, I found out through the press that Pedro Acosta would be testing it.

“It was as easy as calling me and telling me.

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“OK, I'm not in great physical shape, but I think I can manage a fast lap.

“But they didn't tell me anything, they didn't call me about Acosta when two weeks earlier they called me to tell me I'd be testing it. With things like this, it's pretty clear to me.”

Vinales is thought to have respected a clause in his contract with KTM not to negotiate with other teams.

But with KTM seemingly moving in a different direction, this has ultimately left Vinales facing an exit from the grid with most seats elsewhere secured.

He says KTM “should have let me go” if it knew it wasn’t going to keep him around.

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Maverick Vinales, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“The team’s plan was for me to be on the factory team,” he added.

“So, whatever they tell me… Believe it or not. It’s tough. What will my life be like outside of racing?

“Well, with my daughters, my wife - a quiet life. Competing, doing other things.

“But first and foremost, I don’t see myself leaving the world championship. If I do leave here, there are a thousand other things I can do; it’s not the end of the world.

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“In the end, if I’m not in the world championship, it’ll be because of one party - and that’s KTM - not because of anyone else.

“When the time came, if they already knew I wouldn’t be joining the factory team, they should have just let me go, and that’s it.

“I’ll figure things out on my own. I found out about all of this from the press, not from anyone else.

“No one has sat me down and explained how things would play out. So if I end up leaving the world championship, there will be only one person to blame; it’s crystal clear.”